ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, KY

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adair, Allen, Anderson, Barren, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-06 16:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Allen; Anderson; Barren; Boyle; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Butler; Casey;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Franklin, Gallatin, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Franklin; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Scott; Shelby; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 333 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL FRANKLIN GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY JEFFERSON KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON SCOTT SHELBY TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Clark, Clay, Crawford, Daviess by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bartholomew; Boone; Brown; Clark; Clay; Crawford; Daviess; Dearborn; Decatur; Delaware; Dubois; Fayette; Floyd; Franklin; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Harrison; Hendricks; Henry; Jackson; Jefferson; Jennings; Johnson; Knox; Lawrence; Madison; Marion; Martin; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Ohio; Orange; Owen; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Ripley; Rush; Scott; Shelby; Sullivan; Switzerland; Union; Vermillion; Vigo; Washington; Wayne TORNADO WATCH 333 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARTHOLOMEW BOONE BROWN CLARK CLAY CRAWFORD DAVIESS DEARBORN DECATUR DELAWARE DUBOIS FAYETTE FLOYD FRANKLIN GREENE HAMILTON HANCOCK HARRISON HENDRICKS HENRY JACKSON JEFFERSON JENNINGS JOHNSON KNOX LAWRENCE MADISON MARION MARTIN MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN OHIO ORANGE OWEN PARKE PUTNAM RANDOLPH RIPLEY RUSH SCOTT SHELBY SULLIVAN SWITZERLAND UNION VERMILLION VIGO WASHINGTON WAYNE
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 13:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Residents in these areas should remain alert. If these storms become stronger, then a warning may be needed. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Boone RAPIDLY DEVELOPING THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF OHIO, RIPLEY, SOUTHERN DEARBORN, NORTHWESTERN SWITZERLAND AND NORTHERN BOONE COUNTIES THROUGH 200 PM EDT At 121 PM EDT, rapidly developing thunderstorms were located along a line extending from southeast of Vernon to northwest of Vevay, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Lawrenceburg, Greendale, Aurora, Versailles, Milan, Osgood, Dillsboro, Moores Hill, Wilmington, Pleasant, Manchester, French, Hartford, Holton, Fairview, Napoleon, Center Square, Aberdeen, Rexville and Cold Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Traffic warning: Upcoming event could lead to street backups

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office wants to prepare the public for some possible upcoming traffic changes. The Street Outlaws No Prep Kings event is taking place at Beech Bend Raceway Friday afternoon and Saturday. This racing event is expecting over 15,000 people in attendance, which may lead to some traffic backups on the streets surrounding Beech Bend.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clinton County, KY
County
Scott County, KY
County
Hardin County, KY
County
Larue County, KY
City
Cumberland, KY
City
Grayson, KY
County
Shelby County, KY
County
Hancock County, KY
City
Allen City, KY
County
Barren County, KY
County
Cumberland County, KY
County
Spencer County, KY
County
Allen County, KY
County
Taylor County, KY
City
Butler, KY
County
Washington County, KY
County
Russell County, KY
State
Kentucky State
County
Marion County, KY
County
Woodford County, KY
County
Casey County, KY
County
Breckinridge County, KY
County
Simpson County, KY
County
Grayson County, KY
County
Franklin County, KY
County
Anderson County, KY
City
Hardin, KY
County
Monroe County, KY
County
Trimble County, KY
County
Jefferson County, KY
County
Ohio County, KY
State
Ohio State
City
Marion, KY
County
Bullitt County, KY
County
Nelson County, KY
County
Metcalfe County, KY
County
Green County, KY
County
Warren County, KY
County
Jessamine County, KY
County
Adair County, KY
State
Washington State
County
Butler County, KY
County
Oldham County, KY
County
Boyle County, KY
County
Hart County, KY
County
Edmonson County, KY
County
Logan County, KY
City
Old Washington, KY
County
Fayette County, KY
County
Mercer County, KY
County
Henry County, KY
County
Meade County, KY
wklw.com

Accident on I-24 in Christian Co Injures Four, Including Three from Paintsville.

The following comes from our sister station WHOP in Hopkinsville. According to the Christian Co Sheriff’s Office, an accident on I-24 Monday left 4 people injured, including 3 from Paintsville. Upon investigation, it was determined that a vehicle driven by Ashley Oaks of Clarksville was headed east near the 75 mile-marker, when she hydroplaned and struck a guard rail on the left side of the road. Two passengers in the SUV, identified as Emily Ratliff and Joyce Vanhoose of Paintsiville, were both ejected. A minor passenger, name not given but was also a resident of Paintsville, was taken by EMS to Tennova Health Hospital in Clarksville, Tennessee for treatment of injuries. A tractor-trailer slowed to avoid striking Oaks and it was rear-ended by a car driven by Sydney Burke of Oak Grove. Burke was also taken by ambulance to Tennova. No further information has been provided and the Christrian Co Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKR

10 Facts About Kentucky You Probably Didn’t Know

I've spent my entire life living here in Kentucky. Yup, 20 years of living and learning here have taught me a lot. But even then, there's still so much I don't know about Kentucky that I decided to do a bit of research about my home state. Here are 10 facts about Kentucky that you probably didn't know about.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Bullitt#Green#Russell Scott#Franklin Grayson#Marion Meade
wymt.com

Perry County couple wins big with scratch off lottery ticket

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One Perry County couple is a little richer after a stop while running some errands. Officials with the Kentucky Lottery say Kayla Smith and her husband Ronnie stopped for gas at the One Mart on Combs Road in Hazard on Sunday. We are told they bought some Win Win Win scratch-off tickets and ended up with one ticket that won them $100,000.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Wilkinson Trace to close to thru traffic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Bowling Green has announced that Wilkinson Trace will be closed to thru traffic beginning Thursday afternoon. The closure will continue until Monday, June 13. Residents will still be able to use the road to access their homes.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
foxlexington.com

Scott County educator wins Kentucky teacher of the year award

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lisa Hanson, a Scott County teacher, has been named the 2022 Kentucky Education Association Teacher of the Year. She teaches fourth grade at Northern Elementary School in Georgetown. “Believe it or not, I have actually known since I was in fourth grade that I...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Environment
wymt.com

Visitation for Breathitt County football player announced

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The visitation for a Breathitt County football player who died unexpectedly is 6 p.m. on Thursday. Jason Blake Perry died Sunday, June 5, at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington. The 16-year-old had just completed his sophomore year at Breathitt County High School. The cause...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington home seriously damaged in fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington home was damaged in a fire early Friday morning. Firefighters say it happened around 4 a.m. on Charles Avenue, off Newtown Pike. Crews were called for reports of heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the building. They say that part of...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Search of Kentucky River ends safely

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Several emergency crews from Madison and Fayette counties spent part of Tuesday afternoon looking for what was reported as a car floating in the Kentucky River. Investigators tell FOX 56 that a motorist reported seeing a car in the river. After about 30-45 minutes,...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy