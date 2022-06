Yellowstone continues to grow. As one of the biggest shows on TV gears up for its fifth season, Paramount Network just announced some casting changes as part of the process. New additions to the Yellowstone cast include Kai Caster as young cowboy Rowdy; Lainey Wilson as a musician named Abby; Lilli Kay as Clara Brewer, a new assistant for one of the Duttons; and Dawn Olivieri as Sarah Atwood, a confident corporate shark and new arrival to Montana. Olivieri is no stranger to the Yellowstone universe, having already appeared as Claire Dutton on the prequel series 1883.

