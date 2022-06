BLAKELY BOROUGH, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Residents in the Blakely Borough area are without power on Friday after a tractor-trailer crashed into a utility pole. Officials with the Blakely Borough Police Department announced that the crash happened on Main Street near the Planet Fitness. They say electricians are on site and are working to restore power as soon as possible.

BLAKELY, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO