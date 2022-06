Point guard Stephen Curry scored 43 points, adding 10 rebounds and four assists, to will the Warriors to the Game 4 win. Curry shot the lights out in Game 4, shooting 53.8% (14-of-26) from the field and 50% (7-of-14) from 3. He was nearly perfect from the charity stripe, going 8-of-9 from the line.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 43 MINUTES AGO