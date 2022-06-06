Sea Wolves hockey returning to the Coast Coliseum this October

The Moss Point – Trent Lott International Airport (north of Pascagoula) led the way this afternoon with a peak real-feel temperature of 104 degrees. As expected, more areas reached a heat index of 100+ this Wednesday afternoon. High pressure over the central gulf into Texas continues to keep thunderstorms at bay, but not for long. The heat looks like it will peak on Thursday, with real-feels near 105 in spots. One wrinkle that could derail that forecast is cloud cover if storm activity can arrive earlier. For now we’re going with a legit chance (30%) of some thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening. Expect a similar day Friday. Overnight lows will continue to be quite elevated, bottoming out in the upper 70s for most.

PASCAGOULA, MS ・ 8 HOURS AGO