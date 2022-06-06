ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sea Wolves hockey returning to the Coast Coliseum this October

By WXXV Staff
wxxv25.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a while, but this October the Mississippi...

www.wxxv25.com

Comments / 0

Related
wxxv25.com

Ole Miss red hot before Hattiesburg Super Regional

Southern Miss and Ole Miss are playing one another in the Hattiesburg Super Regional for the right to go to the College World Series. The Rebels could pose a serious threat to USM, coming off their most explosive NCAA Tournament game in program history, scoring 22 runs to eliminate Arizona on Monday.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

Biloxi native Stan Dellenger retires from coaching after 40 years

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A local legend officially entered retirement last week. Biloxi native Stan Dellenger spent the majority of his 40-year coaching career in South Mississippi. After playing football for Southern Miss, Dellenger spent almost a decade in Louisiana, before coming home to the Coast. He was a member of the coaching staff for the state champion St. Stanislaus football team in 2009, and spent the last 11 years coaching track at St. Patrick, where he coached four state championship winning teams. A true South Mississippian who ventured up to Hattiesburg for college and across the state line immediately after, but eventually returned to his proud roots.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Right Field Roost brings the noise for Hattiesburg Regional

Bringing the energy is nothing new for the Southern Miss fan base. Prior to the Golden Eagles regional win, fans were overjoyed and expressing how thrilled they were to see another day at Pete Taylor Park. One place you can always count on to bring the hype also has its...
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey#Ticket Sales#Sports
wxxv25.com

Southern Miss hosting LSU in regional title game

A sold-out crowd has gathered in Hattiesburg this afternoon to watch a showdown between Southern Miss and LSU. The winner of this baseball game will advance to the NCAA Super Regional and for the losing team, it’s the end of the season. News 25’s Jeff Haeger is in Hattiesburg...
HATTIESBURG, MS
wxxv25.com

Funambula now showing at Beau Rivage

Bello is back in Biloxi along with the talented cast of Funambula. The producer of the theatrical circus sensation Misha Matorin is here today, along with the star of the show Bello Nock, to tell us more about all the action at Beau Rivage this month.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Boys and Girls Club Fishing Gear Shopping Spree at Academy

Fifteen children from the Boys and Girls Club of the Gulf Coast will receive a $1,500 shopping spree. At Academy Sports and Outdoors, News 25’s Sabria Reid is with shoppers as they select new fishing gear ahead of the City of Gulfport and Coastal Conservation Association of Mississippi’s Casting for Conservation free fishing event.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Get to know WLOX's newest anchor Jennifer Lott

One of the most talked about races is right here on the coast. Most people use their driver’s license or voter ID when they head to the polls. Now, you can actually use your phone as your mobile ID. 104 year old Pearl Harbor survivor visits Gulfport. Updated: 4...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

MGCCC Culinary Camps kick off this week

Kids at MGCCC Culinary Camps are rolling out the dough this week, the pizza dough that is. The Harrison County campus has officially kicked off their summer culinary camps. The camps are held throughout the month of June for kids ages eight through 13. On today’s menu, the campers made...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Legacy of East Biloxi’s Civil Rights Icon Dr. Gilbert Mason Jr. Lives On

The Mississippi Gulf Coast is in deep mourning after the passing of Dr. Gilbert Mason Jr. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. I will never forget the legacy that he and his father Dr. Gilbert Mason Sr. left behind. Both men were instrumental in my family’s life and in shaping Mississippi’s civil rights history.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

New street art in front of Walter Anderson Museum in Ocean Springs

As you drive down Washington Avenue in Ocean Springs, it is hard to miss the new road mural. This morning, in front of the Walter Anderson Museum of Art, workers were completing the new art installation. WAMA partnered with the pedestrian and bike safety group Ospreys for the project. They’re...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

6/7 – Night Rob’s “Heat To Peak Late-Week” Tuesday Night Forecast

Bay St Louis and Moss Point led the way earlier this afternoon with a heat index (real-feel temperature) of just over 100 degrees…and they’re going to get hotter. In short, hello summer. High-pressure over the northeast gulf has an extension into Texas. As such, frontal boundaries and storms are staying to the north of us through Wednesday, as sinking air suppresses attempts at convection and it will be quite hot. We can’t rule out some isolated storms but chances are slim. Afternoon temps through Saturday will be low/mid 90s, with overnights remaining elevated in the upper 70s.
MOSS POINT, MS
wxxv25.com

6/8 – Night Rob’s “Chance For Storms, Hot Tomorrow” Wednesday Night Forecast

The Moss Point – Trent Lott International Airport (north of Pascagoula) led the way this afternoon with a peak real-feel temperature of 104 degrees. As expected, more areas reached a heat index of 100+ this Wednesday afternoon. High pressure over the central gulf into Texas continues to keep thunderstorms at bay, but not for long. The heat looks like it will peak on Thursday, with real-feels near 105 in spots. One wrinkle that could derail that forecast is cloud cover if storm activity can arrive earlier. For now we’re going with a legit chance (30%) of some thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening. Expect a similar day Friday. Overnight lows will continue to be quite elevated, bottoming out in the upper 70s for most.
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Carl Fest happening Thursday at Walter Anderson Museum of Art

The Walter Anderson Museum of Art is holding their Magic Hour tomorrow. WAMA hosts these free community events every quarter. This one will celebrate the life of Carl 2.0 the Rooster, Ocean Springs’ unofficial mascot who was killed in April. The museum partnered with two local Ocean Springs businesses...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Shooting reported at Circle K on Dedeaux and Three Rivers Road in Gulfport

A shooting investigation is underway in Gulfport after reports of shots fired at a Circle K. Around noon today, Gulfport police got the call of a shooting on Dedeaux and Three Rivers Road. When News 25 arrived on scene, a single bullet hole was visible on the exterior window of Circle K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy