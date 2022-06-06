Sea Wolves hockey returning to the Coast Coliseum this October

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A local legend officially entered retirement last week. Biloxi native Stan Dellenger spent the majority of his 40-year coaching career in South Mississippi. After playing football for Southern Miss, Dellenger spent almost a decade in Louisiana, before coming home to the Coast. He was a member of the coaching staff for the state champion St. Stanislaus football team in 2009, and spent the last 11 years coaching track at St. Patrick, where he coached four state championship winning teams. A true South Mississippian who ventured up to Hattiesburg for college and across the state line immediately after, but eventually returned to his proud roots.
Comments / 0