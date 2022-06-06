Tester announces $8.7M for Bozeman, West Yellowstone and Columbus airports

Montana has a history of connection to the nature that characterizes the state. So why not learn some fun new facts about that nature?. I was watching TikTok the other day and came across an account named justinthetrees. He has a series of videos in which he carves out a wooden emblem in the shape of each state using that state's official tree. While he carves the state and fits the beautifully finished product into a map of the United States, he tells you about the history of the tree. Unsurprisingly, Montana's state tree has a deep history.

MONTANA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO