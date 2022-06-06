Tester announces $8.7M for Bozeman, West Yellowstone and Columbus airports
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Jon Tester today announced $8,723,692 in Department of Transportation funding for three Montana airports to expand and repair facilities through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program. The airports include Bozeman Yellowstone International Airports in Bozeman, Yellowstone Airport in West Yellowstone and Woltermann Memorial Airport in...www.explorebigsky.com
