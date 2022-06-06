ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tester announces $8.7M for Bozeman, West Yellowstone and Columbus airports

By Admin
explorebigsky.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Jon Tester today announced $8,723,692 in Department of Transportation funding for three Montana airports to expand and repair facilities through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program. The airports include Bozeman Yellowstone International Airports in Bozeman, Yellowstone Airport in West Yellowstone and Woltermann Memorial Airport in...

www.explorebigsky.com

Comments / 5

Chet Zaiko
4d ago

The only time that he has shown up is during elections. Too busy in DC with his cronies instead of being home with Montanans.

Reply
4
Related
northernbroadcasting.com

Montana Looking To Expand Access To Big Snowy Mountains

Crystal Lake in the Big Snowy Mountains in central Montana (Credit: Forest Service Northern Region/CC BY 2.0) More than 100,000 acres of public lands surrounding the Big Snowy Mountains are largely inaccessible but Montana is considering purchasing a 5,600-acre ranch to open up access to the area. The elk population there is 900% above the targeted level according to Fish Wildlife and Parks. Dillon Republican Senator Jeff Welborn says those elk impact private lands and opening access to hunters could benefit those land owners.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

The State Tree of Montana Has a Great History

Montana has a history of connection to the nature that characterizes the state. So why not learn some fun new facts about that nature?. I was watching TikTok the other day and came across an account named justinthetrees. He has a series of videos in which he carves out a wooden emblem in the shape of each state using that state's official tree. While he carves the state and fits the beautifully finished product into a map of the United States, he tells you about the history of the tree. Unsurprisingly, Montana's state tree has a deep history.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone Airport#Faa#Economy#Politics Federal#Office Of Sen#The Treasure State#Dot
yourbigsky.com

World’s Strongman comes to Billings

Four-time world’s strongest man competitor, Josh Thigpen, is making an appearance in Billings at Wilson’s Iron Barn Gym for the Rocky Mountain Strongman Championship starting June 11. According to the press release from Wilson’s Iron Barn Gym, the competition will determine the state record for the strongest man...
BILLINGS, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

25 Pictures of Montana’s Most Beautiful Highway

The Beartooth Highway is one of the most iconic scenic drives in all of America, and it just opened for the summer season. The Beartooth Highway (US-212) stretches 68.7 miles and is located west of the North Entrance of Yellowstone National Park between Cooke City, Montana and Red Lodge, Montana. At its peak, the highway reaches an elevation of 10,947 feet. The highway briefly opened on Friday, May 27 before closing later on the same day due to weather conditions.
MONTANA STATE
ksut.org

Colorado, Montana on opposite ends of LGBTQ+ business climate rankings

Out Leadership, a global network for LGBTQ+ business leaders, published its annual State LGBTQ+ Business Climate Index on May 31, and its findings signal "increasing polarization across the country in political and cultural attitudes toward the LGBTQ+ community." In the Mountain West, the most LGBTQ+-friendly state is Colorado, which is...
COLORADO STATE
MY 103.5

Will Surging Gas Prices Stop the Tourist Invasion in Montana?

Montanans are dealing with historically high prices at the gas pump, but is there a silver lining?. Yellowstone National Park just released visitation numbers for Memorial Day weekend and reported a huge decrease in visitation. In fact, visitation was down 34% compared to the same weekend in 2021. You can read the full report here.
MONTANA STATE
explorebigsky.com

‘What the growth!?’ event: Bozeman’s amenity trap

BOZEMAN – Community members and leaders gathered in Downtown Bozeman on Wednesday evening, June 8, to discuss the city’s amenities and the subsequent challenges they pose. The conversation focused on five areas: outdoor recreation, conservation, infrastructure, housing and tax policy, looking at examples of how other amenity-rich communities have combatted each issue.
BOZEMAN, MT
yourbigsky.com

Billings holds foodtruckpalooza all summer

The era of food trucks has hit Billings and shows no signs of stopping. One event showcases different food trucks in the area: Foodtruckpalooza. The food truck event happens every Saturday in the summer from 11 am to 3 pm at Cabela’s. Sherie Brooks of Gold and Black Event...
BILLINGS, MT
mtpr.org

Western Montana is in for a soaking wet weekend, meteorologists report

A weather system is edging into western Montana that forecasters are calling “excessive rainfall.” A handful of flood watches are now posted for the region. LeeAnn Allegretto, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Missoula, says western Montana is in for a soaking wet weekend. Experts call these kinds of extended rain events “atmospheric rivers.”
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Western Congressional primary: Tranel wins easily, race too close to call for Republicans

Missoula attorney Monica Tranel will represent Democrats in the general election for Montana’s U.S. House race in the western district. On the Republican side, former congressman and Trump Cabinet member Ryan Zinke had eked ahead of former State Sen. Al Olszewski as of 11:30 p.m., but the race was too close to call. About 70% […] The post Western Congressional primary: Tranel wins easily, race too close to call for Republicans appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy