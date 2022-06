So let me get this straight. Our lawmakers objected to mask mandates and vaccine mandates for teachers (and all citizens) that protect them and our children from a deadly disease that has killed over 1 million people in our country and over 17,000 in Louisiana, but they are perfectly fine with insisting that our teachers should be armed with a handgun in case they are faced with an intruder armed with an assault weapon.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO