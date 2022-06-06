ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, CA

Emergency Preparedness Commission to discuss upcoming fire season

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (BCN)– The Lafayette Emergency Preparedness Commission will meet Wednesday to discuss ways for residents to be ready for what is expected to be a bad wildfire season in California.

The commission will hear from Dennis Rein of the Moraga-Orinda Fire Protection District concerning updates and activity.

Police Chief Ben Alldritt and John Cornell will give an update regarding ongoing efforts for public safety power shutoffs and related challenges, to include communication, alerts, cell phones, and more.

The commission will also discuss Firewise USA, the program encouraging residents to become Firewise neighborhoods.

Fire crews on scene of a blaze at Petaluma airport

There will also be reports on the citizen corps council and the community emergency response team (CERT). Commissioners will review the city’s emergency operation plan and make any updates as needed.

The Lafayette Emergency Preparedness Commission meets virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Go to https://bit.ly/3MmQC4w (passcode: 751477).

