Stearns County, MN

Monday Accident Sends Motorcyclist to Hospital

By Grant Dossetto
knsiradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – Authorities say a man in a pickup truck blew a stop sign and collided with a motorcycle in Fairhaven Township early Monday, luckily resulting in only minor injuries to one person. The crash happened at the intersection of...

kduz.com

Arlington Area Woman Injured in Crash

An Arlington area woman was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Sibley County Tuesday morning. The Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Mikayla Waldriff was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say the crash happened just before 7am at Highway 25 and 281st Avenue in...
ARLINGTON, MN
KEYC

Mankato Police ask for help in identifying racing drivers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety asks for the public’s help in finding the drivers of two vehicles suspected to be part of an apparent street race that lead to a crash leaving another driver with severe injuries. Photos taken from the city’s surveillance footage shows two vehicles...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Dies In Crash On Gravel Road In Eagle Lake

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in southern Minnesota Wednesday night. According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, 911 callers found the motorcyclist unresponsive on 211th Street in Eagle Lake around 9:20 p.m. Despite lifesaving efforts, the motorcyclist — identified as 43-year-old Troy Tabor — died at the scene. The sheriff’s office said Tabor apparently lost control on the gravel road and was ejected. According to the sheriff’s office, Tabor was not wearing a helmet, nor was he licensed to drive a motorcycle. The crash is being investigated.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
KIMT

Man killed in southern Minnesota motorcycle crash

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is dead after crashing in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:20 pm Wednesday on 211th Street between 598th Avenue and 602nd Avenue. Citizens called 911 after finding an unresponsive motorcycle rider on the south...
EAGLE LAKE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Man Drowns After Jumping Off Pontoon Boat

Authorities in northern Minnesota are reportedly the drowning death of a young man. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the body of 20-year-old Jette Frandson was recovered from Detroit Lake shortly before 9 PM on Wednesday. He was discovered in about 29 feet of water and was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox9.com

Plane crashes near southwestern Minnesota airport, pilot injured

(FOX 9) - A pilot was injured when his airplane crashed in a field near the Granite Falls Airport in southwestern Minnesota Friday morning. The Yellow Medicine Sheriff's Office in a news release said it received a 911 call at 7:03 a.m. Friday about a plane that crashed east of the airport. The caller said a man walking by the plane had cuts on his head.
GRANITE FALLS, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Motorcyclist airlifted to St. Paul after accident

Taylor Harmon, a 31-year-old Menomonie resident, was airlifted to Regions Hospital in Saint Paul after a two vehicle accident in Maiden Rock Township. At about 4:43 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a motor vehicle accident of a car versus motorcycle near the intersection of County Road U and 120th Street in Plum City.
PLUM CITY, WI
trfradio.com

Teenager Goes Airborne in Single Vehicle Accident

A Hugo area man was injured in a single vehicle accident yesterday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Jacob Daniel Anderson, (19) was injured when the eastbound 2008 Ford Fusion he was driving left Highway 10, struck a driveway approach at mile marker 61 in Gorman Township, and went airborne.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Investigation Underway After Shots Fired on Interstate 94

(KNSI) — The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s vehicle was shot at while driving on Interstate 94. Police were called to the Perkins in Monticello just before 4:00 Wednesday afternoon and spoke with the man who said he was driving west on I-94 when another vehicle pulled up next to them, and the driver fired several rounds. Evidence recovered at the scene confirmed the car had been shot multiple times.
MONTICELLO, MN
DL-Online

One injured in Highway 10 crash near Perham

A one-car crash on Highway 10 near Perham sent one man to the hospital on Tuesday. Jacob Daniel Anderson, 19, of Hugo, Minn., was taken to Perham Health with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. He was eastbound on Highway 10 in a 2008 Ford Fusion when it left...
KARE 11

Crash kills motorcyclist in Coon Rapids

A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a vehicle in Coon Rapids Tuesday night. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the rider was traveling southbound on Hanson Blvd. NW at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a vehicle that was turning onto Hanson from 129th Lane NW.
COON RAPIDS, MN
Power 96

One Killed, One Seriously Injured in Minnesota Motorcycle Crash

Coon Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and one person is in critical condition after a car and motorcycle crashed in the Twin Cities Tuesday night. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said early indications show that a motorcycle driven by an adult male was traveling south on Hanson Blvd NW in Coon Rapids at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a car that was turning off 129th Lane NW onto Hanson Blvd around 8:45 p.m.
COON RAPIDS, MN
kduz.com

Hutchinson Officer Injured Tangling with Uncooperative Suspect

A Hutchinson police officer was injured after fighting with an uncooperative Hutchinson man Tuesday. At just after 11:30am, Hutchinson Police responded to a report of a suspicious person who was reported to be screaming outside in the 900 Block of Jefferson Street Southeast. Officers made contact with the man, who...
HUTCHINSON, MN
Y-105FM

Disturbance at MN High School Graduation Leads to Gun Seizures

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in a Minneapolis suburb recovered two handguns after officers were called to deal with a large disturbance during a high school graduation ceremony. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, the incident took place Wednesday evening at the Brooklyn Park High School. A...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
knsiradio.com

Woman Arrested After Hit and Run Crash in St. Cloud

(KNSI) — A Minneapolis woman is facing a string of charges connected to an alleged hit and run crash last month. Troopers were called just after 10:00 p.m. on May 27th to the area of Highway 10 and East St. Germain Street for a motorcycle crash with injuries. They arrived to find the victim lying on the pavement with his motorcycle on its side.
WJON

Lawnmower Stolen in Stearns County; More Stolen Vehicles

The Stearns County Sheriff's department is reporting a 2022 Kubota zero turn lawnmower was purchased with a stolen credit card. The business wasn't aware that the credit card was stolen until after the mower was purchased. The suspect who took the mower is a black male with dreadlocks wearing a face mask with a black baseball cap and a bright green shirt. The suspect has a strong southern accent and was driving a half ton Ford truck and pulling a gray enclosed trailer.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

20-year-old Mounds View motorcyclist killed in crash in the south metro

A 20-year-old Mounds View man died in a crash in the southern Twin Cities metro area on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Quinn Jeffrey Milles was driving a Honda motorcycle northbound on Highway 13 in Savage at about 1:30 p.m. when he collided with a Toyota Avalon car that was being driven southbound on the highway by an 82-year-old Prior Lake woman.
MOUNDS VIEW, MN
knsiradio.com

Law Enforcement, Firefighters, Community Members Credited With Bringing Missing Waite Park Boy Home

(KNSI) — The Waite Park Police Department says a nonverbal autistic child is back safe with their family after wandering away from his home Tuesday night. According to a press release, the Waite Park Police Department received a call at about 10:00 saying the 11-year-old hadn’t been seen in almost half an hour. They said he was last seen near his home in the 1000 block of Sunwood Park Lane, and parents, community members, and neighbors were already out looking for him.
WAITE PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Police: Semi driver ran red light, killed woman on Hwy. 65

The fatal crash that closed Hwy. 65 Monday morning saw a semi-truck driver allegedly run a red light and strike an SUV, killing a woman. The Minnesota State Patrol states the crash happened at 4:32 a.m. The semi-driver, identified as a 37-year-old East Bethel man, was driving southbound on Highway 65 when he allegedly ran a red light and struck the SUV that was entering the intersection from 109th Avenue NE.
bemidjinow.com

Pillager man sentenced for drug crimes

A Pillager man was sentenced to more than five years in prison for multiple felony-level drug offenses, including drug sales in the first degree. Cass County Attorney Ben Lindstrom says 30-year-old Troy Anthony Frost appeared last Friday to enter a guilty plea and was sentenced to 65 months at that hearing.
PILLAGER, MN

