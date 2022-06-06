Monday Accident Sends Motorcyclist to Hospital

(KNSI) — The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s vehicle was shot at while driving on Interstate 94. Police were called to the Perkins in Monticello just before 4:00 Wednesday afternoon and spoke with the man who said he was driving west on I-94 when another vehicle pulled up next to them, and the driver fired several rounds. Evidence recovered at the scene confirmed the car had been shot multiple times.

MONTICELLO, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO