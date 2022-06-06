ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, CT

Wrong-way drunk driver leaves scene of 3 different crashes, Connecticut troopers say

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fPPPu_0g2G8zjW00
Connecticut crashes A Connecticut man is facing a host of charges after causing three separate accidents on a state highway while driving the wrong way intoxicated, Connecticut State Police confirmed. (MisterClips/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SEYMOUR, Ct. — A Connecticut man is facing a host of charges after causing three separate accidents on a state highway while driving the wrong way intoxicated, Connecticut State Police confirmed.

Kevin Reilly, 51, of Seymour was taken into custody Saturday evening after troopers found him in a disabled vehicle facing the wrong direction on Route 8. He failed his field sobriety test, WFSB reported.

According to troopers, calls began pouring in to 911 dispatchers at around 6:20 p.m. EDT, reporting a wrong-way driver in Route 8′s northbound lanes, the TV station reported.

Reilly’s vehicle was involved in three separate accidents before the vehicle came to a stop on the northbound median, troopers confirmed.

A witness captured at least portions of the incidents on his dashcam and shared the footage with WTNH.

According to the TV station, troopers noticed before administering the field sobriety test that Reilly’s breath smelled of alcohol, he was slurring his speech and his eyes were watery and bloodshot.

In addition to a driving under the influence charge, Reilly is also facing evading responsibility, driving the wrong way on a divided highway and reckless endangerment charges, according to jail records.

According to police, two people suffered minor injuries in the Saturday crashes, WFSB reported.

Reilly was issued a $5,000 bond and was released to a sober party, WTNH reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

Driver Rammed Vehicle, Hit Father Carrying Toddler in Conn.: Police

Police are looking for the driver who rammed another car and then hit a father carrying a toddler on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden Thursday morning. Officers responded to Dixwell Avenue near Homestead Avenue around 8:30 a.m. after a woman reported a gold-colored Mitsubishi had hit her car several times. The...
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Driver In Crash Sues Hamden Cops

An East Haven resident is suing the town of Hamden and one of its cops for alleged negligence — after she crashed her car into a police cruiser that she claims was poorly positioned while attempting to block traffic. The filing of the suit comes roughly a week after...
HAMDEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seymour, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
Seymour, CT
Seymour, CT
Accidents
NBC Connecticut

One Dead After Crash in Norwich

One person has died after a crash in Norwich on Thursday night. Norwich Police, the Taftville Fire Department and American Ambulance responded to the area of Hunters Road and Mohegan Park Road at 10:24 p.m. They said it appears that a vehicle was turning from Mohegan Park Road while the...
NORWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford police probe 2 shootings in 4 hours

HARTFORD — City police said they are investigating two shootings in four hours, one of which is believed to have been an accident. Both victims survived, police said Friday. The first shooting happened about 9:15 p.m. Thursday on Ashford Street in the city’s North End. Arriving officers found a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds, police said.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Police investigate fatal crash in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police, the Taftville Fire Department, and American Ambulance responded to a fatal crash in Norwich on Friday. The crash happened in the area of Hunters Rd. and Mohegan Park Rd., according to police statements. They believed that one car was turning off of Mohegan Park Rd. while another was traveling […]
NORWICH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Driving#Drunk Driver#Traffic Accident#Wfsb#Wtnh#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WTNH

Waterford High School struck by lightning

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterford police and fire departments responded to the Waterford High School after it was struck by lightning. Officials said they were called to the scene early this morning due to the severe thunderstorms that occurred Thursday morning. Lightning had struck the building near the auditorium, which had set off the fire […]
WATERFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Documents: driver in deadly Holyoke crash admits to drinking heavily

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New details are emerging from the deadly crash in Holyoke on Sunday. Court documents reveal that the driver, who allegedly caused the crash, admitted to drinking heavily. Jedd Flores, 25, of West Springfield was arrested at the scene Sunday for allegedly causing the crash. We’ve obtained...
Journal Inquirer

Firefighters on scene of blaze at Stafford home

STAFFORD — A fire erupted at a home at 26 Quinn St. on Thursday afternoon, according to the town’s Fire Marshal office. It is currently unknown whether anyone is injured or how damaged the building is, town fire officials said. Firefighters were still on the scene fighting the...
STAFFORD, CT
NECN

Conn. Dispatchers Use FaceTime to Help in Rescue After Boat Capsizes

Two men from Springfield, Massachusetts were rescued after their boat capsized in Long Island Sound thanks to East Lyme police dispatchers who used FaceTime to help determine where they were. Just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the East Lyme Police Department dispatch center received a 911 call from people who were...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Register Citizen

Car drives into Manchester dentist office, police say

MANCHESTER — An 81-year-old was taken into the hospital Wednesday after she drove into a local dentist’s office, police said. The accident happened about 11:40 a.m. at Amazon Dental, 21 Buckland St., Lt. Ryan Shea said. The woman, the only person in the car, complained of head pain and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
MANCHESTER, CT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
101K+
Followers
110K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy