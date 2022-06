Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott announced Thursday that he has now acted on all bills passed by the General Assembly this session, including the massive transportation bill (H736) and budget (H740). However, he let H720, An act relating to the system of care for individuals with developmental disabilities, become law without his signature because of a "significant error" in what he views as an important bill. While he hopes and expects this to be corrected next January, he took lawmakers to task for many "egregious" errors in various pieces of legislation. He said the Legislature pushed through bills, many at the end of the session, in a rush to adjourn.

VERMONT STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO