Nashville, TN

Four Texans accused in Nashville bank robbery

By Caitlin Huff
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04dubv_0g2G8vCc00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four people have been taken into custody following a bank robbery Monday morning.

Metro police investigators said it happened around 10:40a.m. at Bank of America on Thompson Lane.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

The suspects, four individuals from Texas, held up a man servicing the ATM, according to police.

After a joint effort from the MNPD, FBI, THP and Dickson police, all four were captured after checking out of a Dickson motel.

Investigators said one of the getaway cars used in the robbery was a rental car from Hertz. With the help of Hertz and a helicopter search, officers watched as the accused loaded the money into a different car outside the motel.

When the group checked out, that’s when officers moved in, making a traffic stop on two vehicles including the rental.

Darius Dugas, 27, Sashondre Dugas, 32, Christopher Alton, 27, and Ladesion Riley, 30 were taken into custody. They are facing federal charges.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLycT_0g2G8vCc00
    Sashondre-Dugas (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cjjJ4_0g2G8vCc00
    Darius-Dugas (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aGuIa_0g2G8vCc00
    Christopher-Alton (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AjJ8s_0g2G8vCc00
    Ladesion-Riley (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NCgoJ_0g2G8vCc00
    Bank of America ATM robbery (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police)

Police recovered the stolen cash – an undisclosed amount.

The FBI is investigating whether they committed similar robberies elsewhere.

NASHVILLE, TN
