Four Texans accused in Nashville bank robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four people have been taken into custody following a bank robbery Monday morning.

Metro police investigators said it happened around 10:40a.m. at Bank of America on Thompson Lane.

The suspects, four individuals from Texas, held up a man servicing the ATM, according to police.

After a joint effort from the MNPD, FBI, THP and Dickson police, all four were captured after checking out of a Dickson motel.

Investigators said one of the getaway cars used in the robbery was a rental car from Hertz. With the help of Hertz and a helicopter search, officers watched as the accused loaded the money into a different car outside the motel.

When the group checked out, that’s when officers moved in, making a traffic stop on two vehicles including the rental.

Darius Dugas, 27, Sashondre Dugas, 32, Christopher Alton, 27, and Ladesion Riley, 30 were taken into custody. They are facing federal charges.

Sashondre-Dugas (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

Darius-Dugas (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

Christopher-Alton (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

Ladesion-Riley (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

Bank of America ATM robbery (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police)

Police recovered the stolen cash – an undisclosed amount.

The FBI is investigating whether they committed similar robberies elsewhere.

