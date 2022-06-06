ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 women possibly drugged at Coyote Ugly nightclub in Destin

By Aspen Popowski
 4 days ago

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff deputies were called to a Destin nightclub where two women were possibly drugged.

Deputies received reports from Coyote Ugly Saloon at Harbor Boulevard after a woman was found passed out in the women’s restroom. Deputies also spotted two women walking out of the nightclub, one carrying the other.

The two women were drugged at the same nightclub almost an hour apart, with the first report coming in at 1:19 a.m. and the second happening at 2:30 a.m.

Boat crashes into beach at full speed near Destin jetties

Investigators were told in both cases that the women weren’t drinking heavily and their behavior wasn’t normal. Both women were taken to Destin ER for medical treatment.

The Destin nightclub has been the site of other crimes spanning years. One man was killed in a shooting outside Coyote Ugly Saloon in May of 2021. In April of 2022, another shooting happened in the nightclub’s parking lot. No one was injured, but the alleged shooter claimed that he “was going to kill everybody,” according to OCSO deputies.

The OCSO is urging everyone to be careful when drinking at bars, social events and nightclubs. Make sure that you never accept drinks from a stranger regardless if they have alcohol or not. For more information about drink safety, click here to see their Facebook post.

Comments / 5

JRose
4d ago

I have no doubt that we're drugged. I was at Helen Back 5yrs ago and luckily I had a high tolerance and was able to call for help before passing out in my vehicle in the parking lot. I no longer go to bars.

Cathy Smith
4d ago

I too had a similar experience. If you have the slightest idea that you were drugged, you probably were. That's a scary feeling too.

Skip Frazier
4d ago

the way things are you are better off mixing and drinking with friends at home

