(PHOTOS) Casper firefighters complete annual fitness test, showing readiness to respond to emergencies

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis is seeking a Staff Assistant for the Casper District Office. The ideal candidate will be a dependable, detail-oriented, and highly motivated individual with excellent organizational and oral and written communication skills. The Staff Assistant’s responsibilities will include, but not be limited to: answering phones and maintaining office voicemail, greeting office visitors, assisting people who have appointments with the Senator or other staff members, answering and inputting constituent requests for general information and ensuring that requests for assistance are directed to the appropriate staff member, drafting weekly summaries of constituent input, monitoring delivery and pickup of materials and sorting incoming mail, maintaining front office and assisting with various administrative duties.
