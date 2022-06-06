ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

(PHOTOS) Casper firefighters complete annual fitness test, showing readiness to respond to emergencies

By Brendan LaChance
oilcity.news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Fire-EMS Department said Monday that all shifts have completed annual fitness training. “Our...

oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) ‘Mermaid and Pirate World’ floating into Casper for Father’s Day weekend

CASPER, Wyo. — “Mermaid and Pirate World” will drop anchor June 17–18 in Casper with interactive shows for children ahead of Father’s Day on Sunday, June 19. The set will include a 15-foot pirate ship, thousands of balloons, 8-foot jellyfish hanging from the ceiling and performers including Ms. Mermaid Montana, Audrey Jeans, owner of Audie Jeans Photography, said Friday.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (5/24/22–6/6/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from May 17 through May 24. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis seeks Staff Assistant for the Casper District Office

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis is seeking a Staff Assistant for the Casper District Office. The ideal candidate will be a dependable, detail-oriented, and highly motivated individual with excellent organizational and oral and written communication skills. The Staff Assistant’s responsibilities will include, but not be limited to: answering phones and maintaining office voicemail, greeting office visitors, assisting people who have appointments with the Senator or other staff members, answering and inputting constituent requests for general information and ensuring that requests for assistance are directed to the appropriate staff member, drafting weekly summaries of constituent input, monitoring delivery and pickup of materials and sorting incoming mail, maintaining front office and assisting with various administrative duties.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Arrest Log (6/9/22–6/10/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Crime Clips (6/9/22–6/10/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on law enforcement activities this week based on appearances in circuit court and available documents. Criminal Entry – Violation of a Protection Order, June 8. A 60-year-old Casper man pleaded not guilty in circuit court Thursday to a charge of...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

The Daily Breeze: It’s adventure time!

It’s time to go on an adventure! Pack your bags and hop in your car, get on that plane, or go on that hike you’ve been holding off on. Life is too short not to… and it’s summer, so what’s your excuse? This Breeze will be right here when you get back!
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Yellowstone: Beartooth Highway reopens Thursday after plows clear deep snow

CASPER, Wyo. — The Beartooth Highway east of Yellowstone National Park’s northeast entrance reopened after a seasonal closure on Thursday, June 9. “Over the last several days, crews cleared a substantial amount of snow from the highway,” Yellowstone said in a press release. The section of the...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Jeanette Ward announces WY HD57 State Rep Run: Help me KEEP WYOMING FREE

I came to Casper, Wyoming a political refugee from fascist Illinois. In my service there (2015-2019) as a School Board Member on the largest elected school board in Illinois (U-46), I defended parental rights against the transgender mob, politically biased textbooks, and race hustlers. I publicly exposed a fellow board member who said the American Flag was “nothing more than toilet paper” to her and who said I was the “21st century brand of the KKK”. I ran for State Senate in Illinois in 2020 and learned first-hand how the left converted the Covid scam into a weapon for institutionalized election theft. Losing a previously +9 Republican district by about 1700 votes, I lost VBM (vote by mail) in just ONE of the four counties in my district by roughly 8000 votes, where the clerk for that county didn’t bother to verify any of those VBM signatures. The straw that broke the camel’s back for our family was when one of our high-school daughters was threatened with out-of-school suspension for not wearing a mask. We were DONE with Illinois. I don’t want this for Wyoming. I am proud to be here.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

It’s True: New bakery to open at Casper’s Good Food Hub

CASPER, Wyo. — Bill Brockley Jr. packed something special and unique for his journey from southern Oregon to Casper. “I traveled with my sourdough starter, which started off yea big in a little jar and now it’s a five-gallon bucket,” he said. The sourdough starter is about...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

WYO OPINIONS: Letter – ‘City of Casper, from a transplant’s eyes’

Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. I moved to Casper from Florida,...
CASPER, WY

