On Friday, May 20, community members gathered to support the arts and enjoy the annual spring piano showcase. Under the direction of Kay Crowe, a piano instructor at the Appalachian Arts Alliance, several local students performed songs of their choice. Crowe, who had a 30 year career as a music educator for the Perry County school system where she taught choir, band and general music education, said she feels that the event went really well and said having opportunities like this helps the students tremendously.

HAZARD, KY ・ 15 DAYS AGO