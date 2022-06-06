New Study Shows Open-Source Automated Insulin Delivery is a Safe and Effective Treatment Option for People with Type 1 Diabetes

This study aims to explore the relationship between abnormal renal- and liver-function and diabetic retinopathy (DR) in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). A total of 994 T2DM patients who received inpatient treatment in the Endocrinology Department of Henan Province People's Hospital were included in the study. Logistic regression was performed to identify the relationship between abnormal renal and liver function with DR. Receiver operator characteristic analysis was performed to explore the efficacy of risk factors in predicting DR. Higher urine albumin [OR(95%CI)"‰="‰3.344(1.921"“5.822), P"‰<"‰0.001] and urine albumin/creatinine ratio [OR (95%CI)"‰="‰2.901(1.911"“5.822), P"‰<"‰0.001] were closely related to the occurrence of DR. People with low TP had a 1.624-times higher risk (95%CI: 1.008"“2.617) of developing DR than those with normal total protein (P"‰="‰0.046). The more risk factors that are present, the greater the risk of DR. For every one-point incremental increase in the risk-factor score, the risk of DR increased by 31.0% (P"‰<"‰0.001). The area under receiver operating curve of risk-factor score was 0.839 (0.812, 0.866), with a sensitivity of 81.9% and a specificity of 74.8%. The risk of developing DR increased with an increased risk-factor score. These findings are potentially valuable for DR screening and early diagnosis in patients with T2DM.

