New Study Shows Open-Source Automated Insulin Delivery is a Safe and Effective Treatment Option for People with Type 1 Diabetes

By American Diabetes Association
 2 days ago
First-of-Its-Kind Study Compares Open-Source Automated Insulin Delivery to Sensor-Augmented Pump Therapy. NEW ORLEANS, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Results from the CREATE Trial demonstrated open-source automated insulin delivery (AID) systems are a safe and effective therapy for people with type 1 diabetes. Findings from the randomized controlled trial (RCT) comparing open-source...

#Diabetes Care#Type 1 Diabetes#Insulin#Rct#Sapt#Cgm#Dana#Dexcom
