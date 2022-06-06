Fast-food giant Wendy’s has introduced a new Frosty flavor just in time for summer: Strawberry.

Wendy’s announced the new flavor Monday, describing it as a “summer spin” on the iconic frozen treat. Strawberry will replace vanilla for a limited time, with the restaurants blending the vanilla base with strawberry for the new flavor, the company said in a news release.

“We’re always listening to our fans and as the most-requested item, it was a no-brainer for us to bring the Strawberry Frosty to the menu this season,” Carl Laredo, chief marketing officer for The Wendy’s Company, said in a statement.

The Strawberry Frosty was added to Canada’s menu last year, and became one of the “most talked about items” online, Laredo told CNN. The company test-marketed the flavor in a few cities, and said the response was overwhelming, with restaurants running out of the product halfway through the planned program, CNN reported.

Berry good idea: Wendy’s introduces Strawberry Frosty Wendy’s summer menu features a new Strawberry Frosty and the Seasonal Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad. (Hand-out/The Wendy's Company)

Strawberry is only the second new Frosty flavor to be added to the lineup in the last 16 years, CNN reported. In 2019, Wendy’s offered a birthday cake Frosty in celebration of its 50th birthday.

Along with the Strawberry Frosty, Wendy’s also announced the return of its seasonal Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad, the company said in a news release.

