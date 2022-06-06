ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twentynine Palms woman accused of severely injuring 3-year-old boy

By Jesus Reyes
 4 days ago
A 44-year-old Twentynine Palms woman was arrested on accusations of torturing and abusing a three-year-old boy.

The investigation began on Saturday, when investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department-Crimes Against Children (CAC) Detail, Morongo Sheriff’s Station, and Children Family Services conducted an investigation regarding a three-year-old boy.

Authorities said the boy was airlifted from High Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree to Loma Linda University Medical Center (LLUMC) with severe injuries.

"Doctors at LLUMC determined the injuries were caused by non-accidental trauma, consistent with child abuse," reads a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept.

Detectives determined that the 44-year-old woman caused the injuries to the victim over a period of time. There was no word on her relation to the boy.

The woman was arrested on Sunday and booked into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino and is being held on $500,000 bail. She faces charges of Torture and Willful Cruelty to a Child.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Erwin of the Specialized Investigations Division-Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com .

Windsong
4d ago

Wow... If I knew who she was your next article would be "Random women seriously injures Twenty Nine Palms woman".

