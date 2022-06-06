Trump is toying with a 2024 presidential campaign declaration early, possibly on July 4: NBC

Former President Donald Trump SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump may not wait until November to announce a decision on 2024, per NBC.

Trump could announce as early as July 4, according to the report.

When he first took office, Trump launched his reelection bid immediately, breaking from precedent.

While the consensus in GOP circles has been that Trump would hold off on annoucing any formal decision until after the 2022 midterm elections in November, some advisors told NBC that may be shifting.

Jason Miller, the CEO of Gettr and a former top Trump White House aide, explained why an early announcement could be advantageous for the former president.

"I've laid out my case on why I think he should do it," Miller told NBC. "I think that there being clarity about what his intentions are [is important] so he can start building that operation while it's still fresh in people's minds and they're still active — a lot of that can be converted into 2024 action."

Another anonymous Trump advisor said that while they don't agree with an early announcement, it may come "sooner rather than later."

Two people described by NBC as "in Trump's orbit" told the outlet that July 4 has been identified as a possible date. Miller told NBC it's "not true" that Independence Day has been circled as a hold date.

A statement to NBC from Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich did not address the timing of an announcement.

"America was strong, prosperous and greatly respected under President Trump, and that's why he continues to have unprecedented strength through his endorsement record and the demand for his leadership has never been higher," Budowich said in a statement.

A July announcement would be an unusually early time to declare a presidential campaign.

When Trump took office, he declared his reelection bid almost right away , breaking from historical precedent for first-term presidents.

The timing of a potential third presidential campaign from Trump has been debated among strategists and Trump allies for months.