ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump is toying with a 2024 presidential campaign declaration early, possibly on July 4: NBC

By Jake Lahut
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cw6Gu_0g2G4SN900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07rMB8_0g2G4SN900
Former President Donald Trump

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

  • Former President Donald Trump may not wait until November to announce a decision on 2024, per NBC.
  • Trump could announce as early as July 4, according to the report.
  • When he first took office, Trump launched his reelection bid immediately, breaking from precedent.

Former President Donald Trump has been thinking about declaring a 2024 presidential bid early, according to NBC News .

While the consensus in GOP circles has been that Trump would hold off on annoucing any formal decision until after the 2022 midterm elections in November, some advisors told NBC that may be shifting.

Jason Miller, the CEO of Gettr and a former top Trump White House aide, explained why an early announcement could be advantageous for the former president.

"I've laid out my case on why I think he should do it," Miller told NBC. "I think that there being clarity about what his intentions are [is important] so he can start building that operation while it's still fresh in people's minds and they're still active — a lot of that can be converted into 2024 action."

Another anonymous Trump advisor said that while they don't agree with an early announcement, it may come "sooner rather than later."

Two people described by NBC as "in Trump's orbit" told the outlet that July 4 has been identified as a possible date. Miller told NBC it's "not true" that Independence Day has been circled as a hold date.

A statement to NBC from Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich did not address the timing of an announcement.

"America was strong, prosperous and greatly respected under President Trump, and that's why he continues to have unprecedented strength through his endorsement record and the demand for his leadership has never been higher," Budowich said in a statement.

A July announcement would be an unusually early time to declare a presidential campaign.

When Trump took office, he declared his reelection bid almost right away , breaking from historical precedent for first-term presidents.

The timing of a potential third presidential campaign from Trump has been debated among strategists and Trump allies for months.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 14

Related
NBC News

Trump on the brink?

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is bored at Mar-a-Lago and anxious to get back in the political arena — as a candidate, not a kingmaker — according to his advisers, who are divided over whether he should launch a third bid for the presidency as early as this summer.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Nbc News#Gop#Trump White House
The Independent

Sean Hannity turns on surging GOP candidate as Trump tries to get her rival Dr Oz over the line in Senate primary

Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette is facing heat from influential Republicans — including Fox News host Sean Hannity — now that she's surged to a front-runner position just days before the state's primary.GOP operatives backing celebrity talk show host Dr Mehmet Oz's candidacy have circled the wagons and begun attacking Ms Barnette to try to hobble her ahead of the primary, NBC News reports. On Thursday, former President Donald Trump weighed in, launching an attack on Ms Barnette to try to boost the chances of his preferred candidate, Dr Oz. He did hedge his bets, however, and said...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Trump news - live: Jan 6 committee evidence leaks as Hillary Clinton attacks ‘seditious’ Fox News

Hillary Clinton has laid into Fox News for its decision not to broadcast the 6 January select committee’s upcoming hearings, tweeting that “Fox News won't air the January 6 hearings because they prefer their sedition made fresh on-site”.The channel has decided to not air the 6 January public hearings live and instead show only “as news warrants” during its prime time show, with full coverage relegated to its less-viewed sister channel Fox Business. This will make Fox News the only major news network in the US to not carry this Thursday’s hearing live. Fox News will, however, offer live...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Donald Trump rips Ivanka Trump after Jan. 6 testimony

Former President Donald Trump publicly rebuked his daughter Ivanka Trump following a clip of her displayed by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot during a public hearing Thursday evening. The former president stressed that his daughter was not in the loop on his campaign's investigations of 2020...
POTUS
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner’s Actions in Late 2020 Suggest They Always Knew Biden Had Won

As the Jan. 6 hearings begin on Capitol Hill on Thursday, June 9, all eyes are on Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner because they had some of the closest ties to former President Donald Trump. While much has been made about Ivanka’s involvement on the day of the insurrection, it’s Kushner’s relationship with his father-in-law that is drawing new scrutiny.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

New email shows Trump campaign ordered fake Georgia electors to plot in “complete secrecy”

Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) There were several states that attempted to replace the electors chosen by voters in the 2020 election. It was part of a plot by former President Donald Trump's campaign and legal team to somehow overthrow the election simply by having supporters push their way into the rooms where the electors were.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

522K+
Followers
33K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy