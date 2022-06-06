Berry good idea: Wendy’s introduces Strawberry Frosty
Fast-food giant Wendy’s has introduced a new Frosty flavor just in time for summer: Strawberry.
Wendy’s announced the new flavor Monday, describing it as a “summer spin” on the iconic frozen treat. Strawberry will replace vanilla for a limited time, with the restaurants blending the vanilla base with strawberry for the new flavor, the company said in a news release.
“We’re always listening to our fans and as the most-requested item, it was a no-brainer for us to bring the Strawberry Frosty to the menu this season,” Carl Laredo, chief marketing officer for The Wendy’s Company, said in a statement.
The Strawberry Frosty was added to Canada’s menu last year, and became one of the “most talked about items” online, Laredo told CNN. The company test-marketed the flavor in a few cities, and said the response was overwhelming, with restaurants running out of the product halfway through the planned program, CNN reported.
Strawberry is only the second new Frosty flavor to be added to the lineup in the last 16 years, CNN reported. In 2019, Wendy’s offered a birthday cake Frosty in celebration of its 50th birthday.
Along with the Strawberry Frosty, Wendy’s also announced the return of its seasonal Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad, the company said in a news release.
