Examining our relationship to water through film at Vigo Co. Historical Museum

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A special screening of six short films is coming to the Vigo County Historical Museum this week.

The six films tell stories from across the state about our diverse relationships with water, the films explore issues like access and conservation while also celebrating the unique cultures that spring up around Indiana’s waterways.

One of the films is called “Land Val-ues” which focuses on the efforts of farmers, landowners and community stakeholders to reduce harmful farm runoff into the Wabash River.

Johnny Klemme, who made the film with Ben Massie, said, “Our film tells the story of how work in the Big Pine Watershed, which is 209,000 acres of land in Benton and Warren counties, has significantly reduced ag runoff into the Wabash River. This improves the water quality downstream in places like Terre Haute and ultimately the Gulf of Mexico.”

The six film screenings are being presented by Indiana Humanities , and will be held at the Vigo County Historical Museum Thursday, June 9, at 5:30 p.m.

There is no cost to attend, however, folks are asked to register at this website if they plan to be there.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.