GM has issued a software update for the various modules on the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. A service bulletin sent out by GM recently indicates that certain 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing units “may have modules that require software updates to improve performance.” It’s not clear which modules this software update applies to and how it may impact the vehicle, although we do not anticipate it will result in actual performance improvements. Instead, this update likely relates to the way the CT5-V Blackwing’s various systems and modules operate and interact with each other. It does not seem as though this update can be performed over-the-air, so owners of affected vehicles will be instructed to take their vehicle in to a dealership to have the updated software installed.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO