ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookesmith, TX

Daniel Lee McKissack, 51, of Brookesmith

By rwturner
koxe.com
 4 days ago

Funeral service for Daniel Lee McKissack,...

www.koxe.com

Comments / 0

Related
koxe.com

William Allen Layton, 71, of Early

William Allen Layton, 71, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in his home in Early, Texas. Bill Layton was born December 3, 1950 in Amarillo, Texas and was raised by loving parents Allen Layton and Lois (Smith) Layton. He was a graduate of Bruni High School. He married Jan (Dugi) Layton on August 21, 1977 and began a life together that blessed them with 4 children. Bill enjoyed watching movies, going to the movies and writing stories. He loved reading, history, maps and he collected old coins. He wrote a book The Picture History of East Webb County Towns, Oil Fields and Camps.
EARLY, TX
koxe.com

Billie Wayne Crow, 85, of Brownwood

Billie Wayne Crow, 85 of Brownwood, Texas passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022. A visitation with family will be held Sunday evening, June 12, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at Heartland Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, June 13, 2022 at Rocky...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Missing Breckenridge, Texas Woman Found in Oklahoma City

BRECKENRIDGE – According to information shared by the Stephens County Sheriff’s Department through social media, a missing Breckenridge woman has been found in Oklahoma City. The statement reads – “On June 8, 2022 Bonnie Lucas was located in Oklahoma City after being reported missing. She has been reunited with family and is under the care of medical professionals. As we celebrate the news that she is now safe, the family is requesting privacy as her disappearance is still under investigation. If anyone reading this feels alone, scared, or lost, we encourage you to keep pushing forward and never lose hope.”
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
koxe.com

Riddikulus Rails Coming to Lehnis Railroad Museum July 2nd

The Lehnis Railroad Museum in Brownwood will host Riddikulus Rails on Saturday, July 2, from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm. Events include:. Platform 9 3/4 – $2 Train Rides with souvenir train ticket. Admission is $5 except for kids 4 and under who are admitted free. The Lehnis Railroad...
BROWNWOOD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Obituaries
Brownwood, TX
Obituaries
City
Brownwood, TX
City
Brookesmith, TX
koxe.com

Brownwood ISD School Spotlight: Coggin Elementary School

With the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year Coggin Elementary School (formerly Coggin Intermediate), will see many new changes. The campus will now house PK-6th grade students, and along with the new grade levels, a new campus Principal and Assistant Principal will be among the leadership there. Brownwood ISD has welcomed Mrs. Kali McLaughlin as the new Principal of the school.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Brownwood Zoning Board of Adjustment to Meet June 14

The City of Brownwood Zoning Board of Adjustment will meet Tuesday, June 14, at 4:00 pm at Brownwood City Hall, 501 Center Avenue. The meeting agenda is below. The board may deliberate and/or act on the following items:. Call to Order. Items to be Withdrawn. Approval of Minutes. Regular Meeting...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Man Receives 180 Day Sentence in District Court

District Attorney, Micheal Murray, says that a felony case was recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Gerald Matthew Lee pled guilty to the state jail felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance and was sentenced to One Hundred Eighty (180) Days, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, State Jail Division.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daniel Lee#Brownwood Funeral Home
koxe.com

Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Online Solicitation of a Minor

According to District Attorney, Micheal Murray, a felony case was recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Charles Batts pled guilty to the felony offense of Online Solicitation of a Minor and was sentenced to Ten (10) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Brown Co. Chip Seal Project to Begin Monday on CR 261

June 13th thru 16th (Monday-Thursday) the county will begin a chip seal project on CR 261. The project will take approximately 4 days to complete. “We anticipate the road to be closed 8:30 am until 4:30 pm daily. The project will begin on the South end of CR 261 covering approximately 1 mile per day working to the North (towards Zephyr). We appreciate your cooperation in allowing us to get the job done without interference from vehicle traffic. Therefore, if you have business on that day, please plan your departure or arrival before or after the stated time. Obviously, the time may change due to weather or equipment breakdowns, so we appreciate your cooperation. If you have any questions, please give me a call. This will be a two-part project, the second phase will start approximately one month after the first, this will allow the chip seal to cure prior to putting another coat on top. It will not affect the traffic during the curing process.”
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

New Turf Installed at Bangs Memorial Stadium

When the Bangs Dragon football teams take the field at Memorial Stadium in a couple of months, they’ll be playing on a new state-of-the art turf. The new playing surface is just one of several school projects going on during the summer break in Bangs ISD. “With any turf,...
BANGS, TX
koxe.com

Traffic Stop Ends in Arrest of Woman on Drug Possession Charges

According to a news release Wednesday morning from the Brownwood Police Department:. On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at approximately 9:00 pm, Sergeant Art Shannon conducted a traffic stop on a sedan in the 100 block of Melwood St. after he observed that vehicle run past a stop sign. As he...
BROWNWOOD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy