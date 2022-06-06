Tom Brady’s Religion of Sports Raises $50M, Plots Expansion Beyond Sports

Religion of Sports, the sports media production company co-founded by NFL legends Tom Brady and Michael Strahan, wants to expand its realm of worship beyond athletics with $50 million in new funding.

The Santa Monica-based company announced the Series B on Monday, as well as plans to expand its content beyond sports and into the realms of entertainment, business and music. Shamrock Capital led the funding round and was joined by Elysian Park Ventures (the venture arm of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ ownership group) and Cerro Capital.

Co-founded by Brady, Strahan and filmmaker and entrepreneur Gothan Chopra (the son of Deepak Chopra) in 2017, Religion of Sports sprouted from a documentary series of the same name. The company has subsequently produced a number of acclaimed sports documentaries and docuseries, including Emmy-nominated programs like “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady,” a deep dive into the career of its co-founder, and “Simone vs. Herself,” about Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles.

“Religion of Sports has grown at a pace we could have only dreamed about five years ago,” Brady said in a statement. “We have some of the most talented people in the industry, who share the same passion for sports storytelling that has an impact on culture and audiences around the world.”

Earlier this year, Brady retired from pro football to focus on business ventures like Religion in Sports and NFT company Autograph, before promptly reversing his decision and announcing he would play in the upcoming NFL season. In April, Autograph partnered with ESPN to sell NFTs based on Brady’s “Man in the Arena” docuseries.

Religion of Sports has already bolstered its content offerings with a scripted media division and a content deal with Skydance Media. The new funding—which follows a $10 million Series A round raised in 2020—will support those endeavors as the company continues to expand beyond its traditional non-fiction offerings.

Sports content is playing an increasingly influential role in the contemporary media landscape, with numerous streamingplatforms expanding into live sports—one of the biggest ratings draws in a world where most consumers can watch scripted programming on demand at their own convenience.

Kristin Snyder is an editorial intern for dot.la. She previously interned with Tiger Oak Media and led the arts section for UCLA's Daily Bruin.

'Always Sunny' Star Rob McElhenney Launches Web3 Entertainment Startup

Jun 07 2022

Actor and filmmaker Rob McElhenney is venturing into the world of Web3.

On Tuesday, the “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star launched Adim, a platform for creators to collaborate and obtain ownership of content they develop. It’s essentially a network of writers’ rooms where creators can come up with new characters and, in exchange, get a financial stake in their future success.

Christian Hetrick is dot.LA's Entertainment Tech Reporter. He was formerly a business reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer and reported on New Jersey politics for the Observer and the Press of Atlantic City.

Spencer Dinwiddie’s Web3 Social Media App Just Raised $26 Million

Jun 07 2022

Calaxy, a Web3 social media app co-founded by NBA player Spencer Dinwiddie, has raised $26 million in new funding, the company announced Tuesday.

The HBAR Foundation and blockchain gaming company Animoca Brands co-led the raise, with participation from Ethereum scaling platform Polygon. The fresh funding brings Calaxy’s total raised to just shy of $34 million following a $7.5 million seed round last year.

Christian Hetrick is dot.LA's Entertainment Tech Reporter. He was formerly a business reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer and reported on New Jersey politics for the Observer and the Press of Atlantic City.

Yohana, a Concierge Service for Families, Launches in LA

Jun 07 2022

Who do you call when three simultaneous Zoom meetings have throttled your internet connection for the fifth time this week and your child has a last-minute project that needs to be completed?

Yohana—a company positioning itself as a household concierge service that helps families address the various issues and tasks that crop up in day-to-day life—wants to be that call. And after initially piloting in Seattle last year, the Palo Alto-based company is now making Los Angeles its second core market, officially launching in the city on Tuesday.

Keerthi Vedantam is a bioscience reporter at dot.LA. She cut her teeth covering everything from cloud computing to 5G in San Francisco and Seattle. Before she covered tech, Keerthi reported on tribal lands and congressional policy in Washington, D.C. Connect with her on Twitter, Clubhouse (@keerthivedantam) or Signal at 408-470-0776.