Los Angeles, CA

Tom Brady’s Religion of Sports Raises $50M, Plots Expansion Beyond Sports

By Kristin Snyder
dot.LA
dot.LA
 2 days ago
Religion of Sports, the sports media production company co-founded by NFL legends Tom Brady and Michael Strahan, wants to expand its realm of worship beyond athletics with $50 million in new funding.

The Santa Monica-based company announced the Series B on Monday, as well as plans to expand its content beyond sports and into the realms of entertainment, business and music. Shamrock Capital led the funding round and was joined by Elysian Park Ventures (the venture arm of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ ownership group) and Cerro Capital.

Co-founded by Brady, Strahan and filmmaker and entrepreneur Gothan Chopra (the son of Deepak Chopra) in 2017, Religion of Sports sprouted from a documentary series of the same name. The company has subsequently produced a number of acclaimed sports documentaries and docuseries, including Emmy-nominated programs like “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady,” a deep dive into the career of its co-founder, and “Simone vs. Herself,” about Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles.

“Religion of Sports has grown at a pace we could have only dreamed about five years ago,” Brady said in a statement. “We have some of the most talented people in the industry, who share the same passion for sports storytelling that has an impact on culture and audiences around the world.”

Earlier this year, Brady retired from pro football to focus on business ventures like Religion in Sports and NFT company Autograph, before promptly reversing his decision and announcing he would play in the upcoming NFL season. In April, Autograph partnered with ESPN to sell NFTs based on Brady’s “Man in the Arena” docuseries.

Religion of Sports has already bolstered its content offerings with a scripted media division and a content deal with Skydance Media. The new funding—which follows a $10 million Series A round raised in 2020—will support those endeavors as the company continues to expand beyond its traditional non-fiction offerings.

Sports content is playing an increasingly influential role in the contemporary media landscape, with numerous streamingplatforms expanding into live sports—one of the biggest ratings draws in a world where most consumers can watch scripted programming on demand at their own convenience.

Kristin Snyder is an editorial intern for dot.la. She previously interned with Tiger Oak Media and led the arts section for UCLA's Daily Bruin.

dot.LA

dot.LA

Los Angeles, CA
dot.LA is a news and events company with a mission of shining a light on the innovation in the Los Angeles startup and tech community.

