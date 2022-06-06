ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hospitals looking to meet demand in Berkeley County

By Raymond Owens
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – With an influx of new residents across Berkeley County, one hospital in the area is looking to double its size. Roper St. Francis Berkeley will grow from 50 beds to 100 in the future.

“We recently received word that our application we filed with DHEC to expand our hospital was approved,” said Patrick Bosse, CAO, Roper Berkeley Hospital.

Since opening in 2019, leaders said they have been “extremely pleased” with the reception from the community and have been operating at capacity since.

By doubling to 100 beds, the hospital will be able to help more patients and offer a larger array of services.

“We are going to increase the size of our ER. We’re going to increase the size of our imaging department, ORs, we’re also going to be looking to bring in services to the campus that we may have a little bit of right now, or may not have any of,” explained Bosse. “Specifically, will we’ll look to expand cardiovascular services, which is a huge need in this community.”

But Roper is not the only hospital expanding to meet higher demand.

Trident Health System has invested more than $210 million in the past three years I          n the Tri-county area while Summerville Medical Center has added 50 beds. A new 60-bed behavioral building is set to open next year.

The Medical University of South Carolina hopes to receive approval to build a hospital at Nexton. That building would be five stories tall and include 128 beds.

They do not have a timeframe for when that facility may open.

Considering Berkeley County did not even have a hospital in the county for decades prior to 2019, things seem to be moving fast to add options and more medical care in the community.

“Our ultimate goal is to keep the patients closer to their home and bring the services to the community that they live in,” said Bosse.

Construction on the expansion is expected to begin sometime by the end of next year and they may open the expansion as soon as 2026.

