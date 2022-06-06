Lizzo's Mod High Ponytail Is Giving 1960s Barbie

Click here to read the full article. Loved up! Kristen Stewart‘s partner, Dylan Meyer, is now her fiancée. Stewart and Meyer, who met in 2013 but didn’t start dating until 2019, got engaged in 2021 after two years of dating. But who is Kristen Stewart’s partner, Dylan Meyer? We have those answers ahead.
Stewart, who identifies as queer, has dated several celebrities in Hollywood including her Speak co-star Michael Angarano, her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, producer Alicia Cargile and model Stella Maxwell. In an interview with InStyle in November 2020, Stewart opened up about the “pressure” to come out.
“The first time...
Comments / 0