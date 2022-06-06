ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Wake Tech offers big returns to students and the community

WRAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was written for our sponsor, Wake Technical Community College. As North Carolina’s largest community college, Wake Technical Community College is a significant contributor to the local economy all across Wake County, where the college has nine robust campuses and training centers. In addition to drawing in...

WRAL News

NC teachers quitting: Too much stress, not enough appreciation

Raleigh, N.C. — Two and a half years of teaching was enough for Gabe DeCaro. He loved tutoring when he was younger and thought he wanted to be a teacher. But two and a half years as a high school science teacher in Wake County — a time period that included more than a year of remote learning for his students — wore him down.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Aircraft manufacturer to invest $3M in Wake Forest, create 125 jobs

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN)– An aircraft manufacturer is coming to Wake Forest for a new integration facility that is expected to create 125 engineering and manufacturing jobs. Blue Force Technologies designs and manufactures airframes and other components for small aircrafts. The company plans to invest $3 million into the facility located at 204 Capcom Avenue.
WAKE FOREST, NC
Supply chain and staffing challenges pressure home builders as NC demand increases

Residential building permit data indicates a surge in demand for new homes in North Carolina, but builders say there are problems in staying on track. “Timeframes are probably the longest they’ve ever been. At the same time. We need houses built faster than we ever have,” Raleigh broadcaster ABC-11 quoted David Price, the owner of David Price Construction, as saying.
REAL ESTATE
Organization pays off $1.7M in student debt for Bennett Belles

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An organization committed to student debt cancellation covered outstanding debt for nearly 500 former Bennett College students. The Debt Collective and the Rolling Jubilee Fund canceled $1.7 million in student loan debt for nearly 500 former Bennett College students. President Biden is expected to announce a...
GREENSBORO, NC
State
North Carolina State
Wake County, NC
Education
County
Wake County, NC
Juneteenth events kicking off at Raleigh Union Station

RALEIGH, N.C. — Juneteenth events in Raleigh kick off on Saturday, June 11, with Afro-Chella. Juneteenth, or June 19, is the day that commemorates all enslaved people learning about their freedom in 1865. The African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County are hosting the Afro-Chella and say the location at Raleigh Union Station is intentional.
RALEIGH, NC
31 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, June 9–15

Downtown Raleigh Food Truck Rodeo | Photo courtesy of Visit Raleigh. Hope you’re hungry! Triangle Restaurant Week returns with participating restaurants in Raleigh, Cary, Chapel Hill and Durham offering two- and three-course prix fixe menus until June 12. Nosh on. trirestaurantweek.com. June, ongoing. Hammered Trivia Triangle Tournament. Flex your...
RALEIGH, NC
A tasty addition to Johnston County: Do Good Foods to invest $100M, hire 100 workers

SELMA – New Jersey-headquartered Do Good Foods will open a North Carolina production facility in Johnston County. The company will invest more than $100 million in the new facility, which will be located at Eastfield Crossing in Selma. Once completed, the facility will employ about 100 workers in job roles that average more than $60,000 annually, according to a statement shared with WRAL TechWire by Johnston County Economic Development.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Job Alert: US Army offering signing bonuses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you are looking to enlist, the U.S. Army is offering some big signing bonuses. If you agree to ship out to basic training in 30 days, and sign a four-year contract, then you could get a $25,000 signing bonus. The Quick Ship bonus is...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

School leaders focusing on tutoring to offset pandemic learning loss

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. School leaders focusing on tutoring to offset pandemic learning loss. The Wake County Public School system is working with community organizations to combat students' learning...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

'Nothing to show for it': GoTriangle leaders expected to explain how $157 million was spent on failed Durham-Orange Light Rail project

Durham, N.C. — GoTriangle leaders on Thursday are expected to explain how they spent more than $157 million taxpayer dollars on the failed Durham-Orange Light Rail project. Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neal requested the presentation before the city council because even though the light rail failed years ago, she believes the public still needs answers.
FOX8 News

Some of the most overvalued homes in US in Triad, study shows

(WGHP) — Some of the most overvalued homes in the nation could be in the Piedmont Triad. Two cities in the Piedmont Triad ranked in the top 50 US housing markets, according to a Florida Atlantic University study. Greensboro is listed at #31, and Winston-Salem isn’t far behind at #33. The average price for a […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Durham hears community input on historically Black library renovations

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Durham hears community input on historically Black library renovations. Durham County is hosting two public forums to gather input on the renovation of the Stanford...
2021 North Carolina Debutante Ball held in Raleigh

RALEIGH — The 95th annual North Carolina Debutante Ball was held June 4 at Carolina Country Club in Raleigh. The event, sponsored by the Terpsichorean Club, was delayed due to COVID restrictions that prevented large gatherings during 2020 and 2021. The Ball is traditionally held in early September. The 2022 Ball will return to that traditional date.
POLITICS
Chapel Hill announces new pay plan, starting salary of $50,000

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – The Chapel Hill ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the 2022-2023 compensation plan on Monday, offering significant pay raises to all staff. According to a press release from Chapel Hill ISD, the new plan has a starting teacher pay of $50,000 with continuing teachers receiving an increase of $1,600. All […]
Chatham County Schools names new district leaders

Pittsboro, NC – The Chatham County Board of Education on June 6, 2022, approved two new district leaders. Dr. Kelly Batten was named the new Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources. Dr. Batten is currently the Executive Director for High Schools and Career and Technical Education. He has served in this role since 2012 and has 26 years in public education. Dr. Batten also has experience as a High School Principal with the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools System and as Assistant Principal for Instruction and teacher with the Wake County Public School System. Recently, Dr. Batten completed the North Carolina Aspiring Superintendents Program and has previously been recognized as an ACT K-12 Champion, NCASA Administrator of the Year, NC Principal Fellows, and NC Teaching Fellows.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
Smithfield Approves Largest Residential Development In Town History

SMITHFIELD – Tuesday night, the Town of Smithfield approved the largest residential development in town history. The development is so large it will require a new fire station and potentially a new police substation. In a 6-to-0 vote, the council approved Woodleaf, a 2,005 unit community on Mallard Road,...
SMITHFIELD, NC

