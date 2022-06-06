ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Miss Pennsylvania Scholarship Competition

By Sarah Scholl
abc27.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miss America organization stands for empowering young women across the country to...

www.abc27.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Governor Wolf plans new $200 million scholarship for college students

READING, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration joined educators at Reading Area Community College on June 10, 2022 to discuss Governor Wolf’s plan for a new, $200 million scholarship program which aims to make college education more attainable for students across the Commonwealth. The Nellie Bly Scholarship Program...
READING, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Rep. Diamond diagnosed with cancer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Representative Russ Diamond (R-Lebanon) announced he was recently diagnosed with a treatable form of prostate cancer. Diamond says the cancer was detected early and his doctors made the diagnosis after checkups and screenings revealed abnormalities. Diamond is scheduled to undergo a procedure on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania hunting, trapping licenses go on sale this month

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 hunting and trapping licenses will go on sale June 13 with the license year beginning July 1. General hunting licenses and furtaker licenses each cost $20.97 for Pennsylvania residents and $101.97 for nonresidents. This year, for the first time, a discounted hunting license...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania police rally in Harrisburg for radar rights

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM)- Should local police departments be able to catch speeders using radar?. Under Pennsylvania law, only the Pennsylvania State Police can use radar devices but that would change under House Bill 606. The bill would allow local police to use radar once a municipality passes an ordinance authorizing it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss Pennsylvania#Miss America
abc27.com

WATCH: ‘Giant dog’ refuses to leave Florida supermarket

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — It was closing time at a Dollar General in Florida last Tuesday when employees noticed a rather unusual customer roaming around the store. The shopper wasn’t attempting to steal items or cause any commotion. It didn’t even stand on two legs. Get...
FLORIDA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania liquor privatization bill passes House committee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The long fight to privatize liquor sales in Pennsylvania took another step forward Wednesday and could appear on a statewide ballot. The Republican-led Pennsylvania House Liquor Control Committee approved House Bill 2272, which would create an amendment to the State Constitution banning the commonwealth from manufacturing or selling liquor.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Senate approves bills to help aspiring barbers, cosmetologists

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Senate has approved to bills that lawmakers say will expand training opportunities for cosmetology and barber students. Senate Bills 1196 and 1197 amend the Barbers’ License Law and the Cosmetology Law, respectively, to allow enrolled students to earn course credit and gain experience working in local salons and barber shops.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
therecord-online.com

Humane Society report finds problem breeders in Pa. and beyond

HARRISBURG, PA – A report issued last month by the Humane Society of the United States is shedding light on problem dog breeders and dealers across the country and in Pennsylvania. The 10th annual “Horrible Hundred” report was first published by the Humane Society of the United States in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Authorities: 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting

SMITHSBURG, Md. (AP) — An employee opened fire at a manufacturing business in rural western Maryland on Thursday, killing three coworkers before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout, authorities said. Washington County Sheriff Doug Mullendore said that three victims were found dead at Columbia...
SMITHSBURG, MD
WGAL

Could Pennsylvania suspend its gas tax?

Pennsylvania's gas tax is the third highest in the nation. Now that gas prices are averaging $5 per gallon in the commonwealth, there's talk about suspending the tax. But that's all it is – just talk. Democratic state Rep. Tony DeLuca, of Allegheny County, proposed legislation in March to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pa. man wanted for child endangerment, other felonies

JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police are attempting to find a man who is wanted for multiple felonies, including endangering a child, as well as aggravated assault. According to a release from Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, there is a warrant out for the arrest of 45-year-old Terri Young....
JONESTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon teen crashed car due to spider

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lebanon County say a single spider caused an accident on Thursday morning. North Cornwall Township Police say at 7:40 a.m. a 17-year-old girl was driving east on Walnut Street when she struck a legally parked vehicle. Police say the teen saw a spider...
LEBANON, PA
abc27 News

Changes coming to Pennsylvania Turnpike tolling payments

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has partnered with the KUBRA Cash Payment Network in order to provide customers with the ability to use cash to pay their Toll By Plate invoices or add funds to their E-ZPass accounts. Customers who want to pay via cash can select the “pay” option when accessing […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy