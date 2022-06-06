Miss Pennsylvania Scholarship Competition

READING, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration joined educators at Reading Area Community College on June 10, 2022 to discuss Governor Wolf’s plan for a new, $200 million scholarship program which aims to make college education more attainable for students across the Commonwealth. The Nellie Bly Scholarship Program...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Representative Russ Diamond (R-Lebanon) announced he was recently diagnosed with a treatable form of prostate cancer. Diamond says the cancer was detected early and his doctors made the diagnosis after checkups and screenings revealed abnormalities. Diamond is scheduled to undergo a procedure on...
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 hunting and trapping licenses will go on sale June 13 with the license year beginning July 1. General hunting licenses and furtaker licenses each cost $20.97 for Pennsylvania residents and $101.97 for nonresidents. This year, for the first time, a discounted hunting license...
HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM)- Should local police departments be able to catch speeders using radar?. Under Pennsylvania law, only the Pennsylvania State Police can use radar devices but that would change under House Bill 606. The bill would allow local police to use radar once a municipality passes an ordinance authorizing it.
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — It was closing time at a Dollar General in Florida last Tuesday when employees noticed a rather unusual customer roaming around the store. The shopper wasn’t attempting to steal items or cause any commotion. It didn’t even stand on two legs. Get...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The long fight to privatize liquor sales in Pennsylvania took another step forward Wednesday and could appear on a statewide ballot. The Republican-led Pennsylvania House Liquor Control Committee approved House Bill 2272, which would create an amendment to the State Constitution banning the commonwealth from manufacturing or selling liquor.
A stranger's selfless act of kindness supported a family more than they could have thought. After losing her dad, a little girl received a letter from him in the mailbox and handmade presents that made her smile. That's how she realized she would always be connected to him, even if they didn't get the chance to meet.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Senate has approved to bills that lawmakers say will expand training opportunities for cosmetology and barber students. Senate Bills 1196 and 1197 amend the Barbers’ License Law and the Cosmetology Law, respectively, to allow enrolled students to earn course credit and gain experience working in local salons and barber shops.
(The Hill) – The House passed a sweeping gun package on Wednesday in response to last month’s mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y. and Uvalde, Texas, which killed more than 30 people and reignited the push for firearm legislation on Capitol Hill. The package, dubbed the Protecting Our Kids...
HARRISBURG, PA – A report issued last month by the Humane Society of the United States is shedding light on problem dog breeders and dealers across the country and in Pennsylvania. The 10th annual “Horrible Hundred” report was first published by the Humane Society of the United States in...
SMITHSBURG, Md. (AP) — An employee opened fire at a manufacturing business in rural western Maryland on Thursday, killing three coworkers before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout, authorities said. Washington County Sheriff Doug Mullendore said that three victims were found dead at Columbia...
Pennsylvania's gas tax is the third highest in the nation. Now that gas prices are averaging $5 per gallon in the commonwealth, there's talk about suspending the tax. But that's all it is – just talk. Democratic state Rep. Tony DeLuca, of Allegheny County, proposed legislation in March to...
JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police are attempting to find a man who is wanted for multiple felonies, including endangering a child, as well as aggravated assault. According to a release from Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, there is a warrant out for the arrest of 45-year-old Terri Young....
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As gas prices continue to soar to record highs, drivers are paying an average of $5.03 a gallon in Pennsylvania, according to AAA, the highest price gas has ever been in the state. The brand new Go Moore Store in Hollsopple is one gas station that is charging $5.25 for […]
Have you ever been to Shady Maple? It's a unique and kind of overwhelming experience, right?. This cafeteria-style restaurant serves almost 1.5 million people every year and there is often a line to get in. According to its website, Shady Maple Smorgasboard prides itself on being the largest buffet in the country.
(WHTM) — According to a GasBuddy petroleum analyst, it is no longer a question of what happens if gas prices hit $5, but when, and that includes the Midstate. Harrisburg’s average gas prices have risen 22.2 cents per gallon in the last week and as of Monday morning sit at $4.90/g. Other counties in the […]
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lebanon County say a single spider caused an accident on Thursday morning. North Cornwall Township Police say at 7:40 a.m. a 17-year-old girl was driving east on Walnut Street when she struck a legally parked vehicle. Police say the teen saw a spider...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has partnered with the KUBRA Cash Payment Network in order to provide customers with the ability to use cash to pay their Toll By Plate invoices or add funds to their E-ZPass accounts. Customers who want to pay via cash can select the “pay” option when accessing […]
Comments / 0