Congress & Courts

Justice Kavanaugh’s Yale classmates rally for Roe v. Wade

By WSHU
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yale University alumni protested their former classmate and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s position on abortion at their reunion over the weekend. Kavanaugh, a 1990 Yale Law School alum, is expected to be the swing vote in a ruling on abortion rights this month. Protesters expressed their frustrations...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 115

Timothy Mickel
2d ago

again the male ego shows itself. I don't care if you man r wat women needs to be able to make decisions for themselves. all these men act like they own women. my suggestion is let them sex themselves

Von Weeks
2d ago

ok, to the men who want to overturn Roe v. Wade, GET READY TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT THROUGH COLLEGE.

Lorraine Louglas Patterson
2d ago

Make the fathers hand over their full salary to their babies' mothers or go to jail....criminalize men and make them pay for their crime of pregnancy. I mean full salary...

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

