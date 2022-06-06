ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roscommon, MI

Sue Lauinger, 79, of Roscommon

By Staff Writer
Up North Voice
 2 days ago

Sue Ann Lauinger, age 79, of Roscommon, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 30, 2022, at The Brook of Roscommon. Sue was born February 13, 1943, in...

www.upnorthvoice.com

Up North Voice

Cheryl Legg, 77, of Roscommon

Cheryl Lynn Legg, age 77, of Roscommon, died on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Roscommon, in the presence and comfort of her family. Cheryl was born November 3, 1944, in Saginaw, Michigan, the daughter of Cletus and Betty (Tinney) Chase. Cheryl worked as a receptionist for COOR for over 30...
ROSCOMMON, MI
Up North Voice

Bertha Sweet, 83, of Roscommon

With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our dearly beloved Mother and Grandmother,. Bertha M. Sweet, 83 years old, of Roscommon, formally of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has passed away peacefully with her children by her side on June 6, 2022. After a long and rewarding career with the Plaza Hotel...
ROSCOMMON, MI
Up North Voice

Margaret Ruhland, 86, of Grayling

Margaret Ruhland, 86, of Grayling, passed away on June 1, 2022. She was born on May 27, 1936 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Loren Guy and Irene Rose (Newman) Mathers. She was married to Theodore Ruhland in 1970. He preceded her in death in 1993. Margaret truly enjoyed being around family and enjoyed music and dancing.
GRAYLING, MI
Up North Voice

Jim Kolar, 87, of Houghton Lake

James “Jim” A. Kolar, age 87, of Houghton Lake passed away on Thursday June 2, 2022 at Orchard Meadows Senior Care Home in Bloomfield Hills. Jim was born on December 8, 1934 in Sanilac County, Michigan to Albert and Mary (Hund) Kolar. He was a heavy equipment operator for many years before retiring. Jim was married on August 7, 1954 in Argyle, Michigan to Elizabeth “Betty” Anne Susalla. The couple moved to Houghton Lake in 1991 from Sterling Heights. Jim was a member of St. Hubert Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
Up North Voice

Donna Kinsley, 89, of Standish

In loving memory of our mother, Donnabell Louise Kinsley of Standish Michigan who passed away on May 30, 2022 after a two year struggle with dementia and most recently Covid. Donna was the devoted wife of 62 years of Irwin Kinsley who predeceased her in 2013 and the mother of Melodie Ann Kinsley who predeceased her in 2000. She was also the loving mother of Jenny (Ronald) Schwab, Charles Kinsley, Edward (Julie) Kinsley, Jane Schor and Bryan Kinsley. Donna will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
STANDISH, MI
Up North Voice

Joseph Wellman, 58, of Turner

Joseph Patrick Wellman of Turner, MI passed away June 2, 2022. He was born in Clare, MI on March 17, 1964, to Russell and Barbara (Upthegrove) Wellman. Joseph graduated from Bay City Central and then began working in masonry manufacturing. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, landscaping, fishing, and hunting. He will be remembered as a great brother and loving uncle. Joe is survived by his sister Betty; brothers, Tom, Ray, Mike, Ron, Daniel; many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, David and Mark. A memorial service is scheduled for a later date. You may offer condolences and memories at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
TURNER, MI
Up North Voice

Shayne Harbron, 57, of Lewiston

Shayne Marie Harbron, 57 of Lewiston, Michigan died suddenly on May 29, 2022 at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey. She was born in Salamanca, New York on August 1, 1964 to the late, Daniel and Dawn (Young) Brahaney. She has resided in Lewiston since 1993. Shayne enjoyed shopping, baking, trips to the beach, and walks with her dog, Sadie. She raised three beautiful daughters and treasured the time she spent with her granddaughter, Emercyn. She was the best grandma in the world. She leaves behind infinite amounts of love and cherished memories.
LEWISTON, MI
Up North Voice

John Clark, 78, of Atlanta

Mr. John Roy Clark, 78 of Atlanta, Michigan died suddenly on May 27, 2022 at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey. He was welcomed into Heaven with open arms by both his parents, and son, John. He was born on August 15, 1943 in Flushing, Michigan to the late, Charles and Helen (Hiltz) Clark. He served his country proudly in the United States Army. He married, Jeanne (O’Dwyer) Clark on July 20, 1994 and together the couple celebrated 27 years of marriage before his passing. John owned property on Canada Creek Ranch since 1972 but moved there permanently in 1990. He worked as the regional manager at Intel out of California. He was a member of the Camp Savage Hunt Camp and the Atlanta Eagles 4077. John owned a portable sawmill for many years and developed his own business called, “Clark’s Custom Cutting.” He enjoyed a variety of hobbies including hunting, fishing, horseshoes, tournament poker, watching hockey, and cruising in his classic 1948 Plymouth. He will be deeply missed.
ATLANTA, MI
Up North Voice

Pat Beauregard, 85, of Lewiston

Mrs. Mary “Pat” Mae Beauregard, 85 of Lewiston, Michigan died peacefully at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey on May 29, 2022. She was born in Albert Township, Michigan on January 10, 1937 to the late, Clarence and Mary (O’Neil) Cahoon. She married her husband, Larry Beauregard in 1958 and together the couple celebrated 60+ years of marriage before her passing. Pat worked as a teacher for Mio AuSable Schools and retired after 41 years of teaching. She was a past member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Michigan Education Association, National Education Association, Rotonda Elks #2710, and the Lady Lioness in Lewiston. She spent her winters in Rotonda West, Florida with her husband, Larry, whom she shared her life with for the past 63 years. Pat enjoyed a variety of hobbies including gardening, reading, trips to the casino, and traveling with Larry. She will be deeply missed.
LEWISTON, MI
Up North Voice

Mary Zimmer, 95, of Gladwin

Mary Zimmer, 95, of Gladwin passed away on June 5, 2022 with her daughter by her side. Mary was born on March 23, 1927 in Gross-Sichdich Fur Czechoslovakia to Johane and Johanna Kroka. Mary was a war-bride and came to the United States on July 1, 1947 and married Roy...
GLADWIN, MI
Up North Voice

Roy Kamen, 82, of Atlanta

Mr. Roy Dean Kamen, 82 of Atlanta, Michigan died peacefully at his home surrounded by the love of his family on May 16, 2022. He was born in Comins, Michigan to the late, Joseph and Laura (Lalone) Kamen on March 25, 1940. Dean resided in Atlanta most all his life and graduated from Atlanta High School in 1958. He was passionate about airplanes and enjoyed working in the woods. He and his wife, Rosemary loved to fish together, however; Dean would never actually eat the fish or anything that came close to touching the fish. His family was his number one priority, and he valued the time he spent with his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed.
ATLANTA, MI
Up North Voice

Experience Northern Michigan’s premier paddling event on the Chain of Lakes Water Trail

NORTHERN MICHIGAN – Registration is now open for the 2022 Paddle Antrim Festival, September 15-17 and early bird prices are available until July 13. Now in its seventh year, the Paddle Antrim Festival is a great way to experience the Chain of Lakes Water Trail and the quaint lakeside communities that surround it. This fun, non-competitive event provides opportunities for all levels of paddlers to participate one or two days with many distance options available. In addition to two great days of paddling, there are three days of live music, great food and drinks for paddlers and the entire community.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Up North Voice

Oscoda County senior news: June 2022

Feeling wonderful to welcome summertime, even though it doesn’t begin until June 21. I am sure we may still have a few chilly nights happening, but the days are nicer, there is green all around, and the flowers are popping up. So let a little fresh air in, or if you can step outside for a little while. A short walk or even just sitting on the porch and take some time to enjoy the air and flourishing going on around us.
OSCODA COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

New Earth to sponsor Fairview golf team fundraiser

FAIRVIEW – Golf is often referred to as the sport for life. It is a multilayered activity that encompasses all ages and abilities. Just as in life, one has to accept good shots and bad as an integral part of the game’s nature. Golf can teach tolerance and patience, expose strengths and weaknesses, but most of all, golf can instill strong purpose, honesty, integrity, and character on and off the course.
FAIRVIEW, MI
Up North Voice

Houghton Lake Post to hold recruitment fair

ROSCOMMON CO. – The Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post will be holding a recruiting event at the Houghton Lake Post located at 9011 W. Lake City Rd. in Houghton Lake on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, from 12:00 PM until 3:00 PM. The MSP is hiring and looking for qualified candidates. If you have ever been interested in a career as a Michigan State Police Trooper, stop in and speak with a recruiter about what it is like to be a trooper with the MSP and how to start the application process. Interested applicants must be 21 years of age or older by recruit school graduation, have no arrest convictions, have a satisfactory driving record, and must possess a high school diploma or GED.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
Up North Voice

Tawas author releases children’s book

EAST TAWAS – Timmy’s Adventure How Lucky Am I?, written by Suzan Nemeth and illustrated by Hanna Towne, was published through Amazon.com May 14. Timmy’s Adventure: How Lucky Am I? is about a young boy that wants new inline skates because his friends have newer skates. When Mom tells him he cannot have them right now, Timmy gets angry and storms out of the house with his dog Jonah. While outside, he sees Mr. Miller from the Saturday Hockey games pounding in a real estate sign in the front yard of the Johnson’s old house.
EAST TAWAS, MI
Up North Voice

Christian Help Center receives summer food grant

GRAYLING – The Crawford County Community Christian Help Center recently received a $2,500 grant from the Great Lakes Energy People Fund. The grant will be used to purchase food for a summer meal program for families with school age children. These families will receive additional kid-friendly food for their family to help feed their children while school is not in session. The program is open to all families in Crawford County.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

Warm weather, Summer events

NORTHERN MICHIGAN – As the weather finally breaks across the region, several summer events are set to kick off the season. June 10 – Downtown Block Party sponsored by Grayling Main Street. 6-10 p.m. Cornhole. Hot dogs grilled by fire department. June 10-12 – Nor’East’r Festival in Mio....
ENVIRONMENT

