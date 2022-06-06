Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 14:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-09 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Camden; Charlton The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Camden County in southeastern Georgia Northeastern Charlton County in southeastern Georgia * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 254 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Kings Ferry, or 9 miles northeast of Folkston, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kingsland, Woodbine, Homeland, Kings Ferry, Tarboro and Colesburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CAMDEN COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO