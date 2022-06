Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor are undeniably two of the sport’s biggest stars. After each fighter’s recent skids, maybe it’s time to match them up?. Having gone back-and-forth a bit on social media, Masvidal expressed his thoughts on how massive a bout with “The Notorious” would be. However, he noted that when discussing the matter internally, McGregor likes the idea of it taking place at 155 pounds despite Masvidal being a Welterweight. Meanwhile, McGregor has competed twice at 170 pounds in his 28-fight career.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO