ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Enrique Tarrio, other Proud Boys indicted on seditious conspiracy charges

By Ryan J. Reilly
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Enrique Tarrio and four other members of the Proud Boys have been indicted by a federal grand jury on new seditious conspiracy charges related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Tarrio, who has twice been ordered detained pending trial, faces a superseding indictment...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 20

That Guy
4d ago

I wish they Government had gone after the murderers, arsonist and looters from the George Floyd riots as aggressively as the January 6th crimes.

Reply(9)
2
Related
Daily Mail

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio is ordered to remain in jail on charges of stoking the Capitol riot after judge said he's too dangerous for home detention

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio has been ordered to remain in jail on charges of stoking the Capitol riot after a judge said he was too dangerous for home detention. US District Judge Timothy Kelly denied Tarrio's request on Friday evening, stating the evidence against he was 'very strong' and that measures like a bond and home confinement 'do not adequately mitigate the threat of dangerousness Tarrio poses.'
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proud Boys#The Oath Keepers#House#Senate
Salon

“There must be consequences”: New lawsuit could cost fake Wisconsin Trump electors $200,000 each

A lawsuit has been filed against fake Donald Trump electors who signed official documents that falsely stated the former president won the 2020 election in Wisconsin. The phony electors are already under investigation by federal prosecutors, but the suit prepared by the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection and the pro-democracy group Law Forward could cost each of them $200,000 in damages, reported HuffPost.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
NBC News

NBC News

379K+
Followers
46K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy