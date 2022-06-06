ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

BuzzFeed's stock plunged Monday, putting the company's market cap below the $315 million that AOL paid for HuffPost in 2011

By Gabrielle Bienasz
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FELVa_0g2G0H3E00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C0www_0g2G0H3E00
BuzzFeed employees work at the company's headquarters in New York on January 9, 2014.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

  • Buzzfeed's stock dropped about 40% on Monday.
  • It's now worth about $300 million, per Yahoo Finance , far below its June IPO price of $1.5 billion.
  • One analyst said lockup agreements expired and the company has many "non-traditional" investors.

BuzzFeed's stock dropped about 40% on Monday, putting its market cap below what AOL paid for HuffPost in 2011.

The media company's market capitalization is at about $300 million, per Yahoo Finance . In 2011, AOL bought HuffPost for $315 million, according to the New York Times . BuzzFeed later bought HuffPost from Verizon.

In early December, Buzzfeed went public via a SPAC merger . Its life post-IPO has been rocky ; in its first earnings call as a public company, it cut its workforce, called for buyouts in its news division, and lost three top editors.

One analyst who watches the company and asked to be unnamed because of the sensitivity of the issue, told Insider the reason is relatively straightforward: lockup agreements for many of Buzzfeed's shareholders who bought stock in the company before it went public via SPAC in December expired early this June.

What makes BuzzFeed's situation "unique," the analyst added, is that the media company has a "heavy concentration" of what they called "non-traditional" investors, such as publishing companies.

"This was the first and biggest lockup to expire," the analyst added.

A BuzzFeed spokesperson confirmed the fluctuation was related to the expiration of the lockup period

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aol#Huffpost#Ipo#Stock#Yahoo Finance#The New York Times
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

World’s richest man Elon Musk says recession would be a ‘GOOD’ thing because it’ll hurt lazy work-from-home crowd and ‘foolish’ business owners he says deserve to go bankrupt

Elon Musk said a recession would be 'good' for the economy because it'll hurt work-from-home fans and 'foolish' business owners he believes deserve to go bankrupt. The Tesla billionaire, 50 - who is worth $218billion - has never been shy about sharing his opinions on Twitter and said he thought a recession would be a 'good thing' when asked on Thursday.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Biden says Americans are more 'financially comfortable' since he took office and economy will grow faster than China this year as he and doubles down on lowering gas and food prices and utility bills after positive jobs report

Joe Biden on Friday bragged about the performance of the economy by saying Americans feel more 'financially comfortable' since he came into office, despite 40-year high inflation and record gas prices across the country. Biden vowed to continue trying to bring costs down in his remarks on a U.S. Bureau...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
shefinds

Costco Just Issued A Warning To Customers On Its Website–Yikes!

Costco recently updated their list of 22 “currently known scams” to alert shoppers about a new issue that could take a toll on their bank account if they’re not careful. If you’re a member of this wholesale store, you should be aware of the fact that a fraudulent website, which looks shockingly similar to Costco’s, is taking advantage of unsuspecting consumers.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

A Black couple who retired early says there's a 'Black tax' on common wealth-building strategies

Kiersten and Julien Saunders left their corporate jobs before they turned 40. They joined the Financial Independence/Retire Early (FIRE) community. However, the couple didn't feel like the wealth-building strategies they learned accounted for their lived experience. This article is part of the "Re/Thinking Re/Tirement" series focused on inspiring financial planning...
ATLANTA, GA
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

64K+
Followers
12K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy