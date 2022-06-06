K-pop singer DOE to headline hot summer festival in June in Pearland

Few musical phenomenons are hotter than K-pop - witness the fervor and pull of acts such as BTS, which just visited the White House, or Seventeen, which is headed to Houston in August.

Now, fans can get their K-pop on at the return of a hot summer festival, dubbed the 2022 Summer Seoul Music Festival.

The day-long event runs on June 25 at Independence Park in Pearland (3449 Pearland Pkwy.) and features K-Pop and K-hip-hop music and dance, as well as savory and sweet bites and drinks from local food trucks and vendors. All this is themed to a summer day in Seoul, according to a press release.