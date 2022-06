SEATTLE - The man charged in the I-5 crash that killed a University of Washington student last month was arraigned in court on Thursday. On May 24, 22-year-old Jordan Shelley pulled over on the right shoulder of I-5 at the Ship Canal Bridge due to car trouble around 4:30 a.m. He was standing outside his vehicle when he was hit by a speeding driver, who investigators later identified as 22-year-old Justin Kuo.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO