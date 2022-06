(Updated at 4:10 p.m.) Rosslyn is about to get a bit more spicy with the opening of Hot Lola’s later this month. The spicy chicken sandwich shop finally has a tentative opening date for its second Arlington location, with ownership now aiming for a soft opening on June 17, general manager Alan Vo tells ARLnow. Since they’ll still be training staff until June 21, everyone who walks in for an order during that time will get 30% off.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO