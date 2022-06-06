ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

One and a half million dollars secured for Presque Isle beach replenishment

By SEAN LAFFERTY
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QEwCB_0g2FxGAk00

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has earmarked $1.5 million dollars for Presque Isle beach replenishment.

The money is part of the Army Corps fiscal year 2022 work plan and 2023 budget. That announcement came from Congressman Mike Kelly’s office.

The US is importing baby formula to help end supply shortage – what parents need to know

A letter Kelly wrote to the Army Corps in February requested sand replenishment remain a high priority project.

An assistant secretary of the army calls the plan “another increment of transformative investments during this administration that will yield high economic and environmental returns.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Presque Isle, ME
Government
Local
Maine Government
City
Presque Isle, ME
Presque Isle, ME
Lifestyle
Local
Maine Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One And A Half#Presque Isle Beach#The Army Corps#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
YourErie

YourErie

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy