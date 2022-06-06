ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, MS

Summer meals available in Greene County

By Rachel Hernandez
 4 days ago

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The Greene County School District will provide free meals to children under 18-years-old in June.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided Mondays through Thursdays from Monday, June 6 to Thursday, June 30. Meals won’t be served on Fridays.

The meals will be available at the Greene County High School cafeteria via a distribution line. Meals can be picked up from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

