Westchester Power – the energy supplier set up by Sustainable Westchester that supplies electricity at a fixed, negotiated rate to most of our Rivertowns’ homes – is “pausing” at the end of its current contract term for participants in the Con Edison service territory. (Check your Con Edison bill to see if your energy supplier (ESCO) is listed as Constellation, the supplier used by Westchester Power, to see if this applies to you.)

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO