Politics

The North Carolina coast and why houses are falling into the ocean

 4 days ago
Recently, two beachfront homes collapsed into the ocean along the North Carolina coast. One of those collapses was captured on video. The...

Jamil Tyson
4d ago

And this is why you don't build no house on an beach or ocean!!! But build it someplace else where there is no beach or ocean!!! Use common sense people!!!

mars
3d ago

Because sand migrates up and down the barrier islands due to storms and the natural flow of the barrier islands. Eventually the entire coastline will disappear in one place and appear someplace else. Building a house on a sand bar and expecting it to last forever is ridiculous thinking.

WFAE

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

