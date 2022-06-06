The North Carolina coast and why houses are falling into the ocean

North Carolina appears to be at war with itself over EV charging in the state. As spotted by Clean Technica, Representative Keith Kidwell and three other sponsors introduced House Bill 1049, called "Equitable Free Vehicle Fuel Stations." That's the short title, the short summary being that Kidwell and company believe everyone needs to be aware of "free" EV charging or receive the same benefits, no matter what kind of car they drive. The first section states, "Any person who is engaged in a business where electric vehicle charging stations are provided for use by the public at no charge shall ensure that each customer of the business, without regard to whether the customer uses the charging stations, is informed of, on the receipt for purchases, the percentage of the amount of the customer’s total purchase price that is a result of the business providing electric vehicle charging stations at no charge."

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO