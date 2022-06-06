The North Carolina coast and why houses are falling into the ocean
Recently, two beachfront homes collapsed into the ocean along the North Carolina coast. One of those collapses was captured on video.
And this is why you don't build no house on an beach or ocean!!! But build it someplace else where there is no beach or ocean!!! Use common sense people!!!
Because sand migrates up and down the barrier islands due to storms and the natural flow of the barrier islands. Eventually the entire coastline will disappear in one place and appear someplace else. Building a house on a sand bar and expecting it to last forever is ridiculous thinking.
