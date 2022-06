A Michigan man was arrested for unlawful possession of high-capacity magazines and unregistered ammunition outside of the United States Capitol on Friday. Investigators are still working to determine the reason the man, identified as 53-year-old Jerome Felipe of Flint, was parked near the U.S. Capitol with body armor and other ammunition, according to a press release issued by U.S. Capitol Police.

FLINT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO