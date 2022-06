Since becoming a horror sensation following the release of Get Out, writer and director Jordan Peele has seemingly embraced the idea that his films work best when audiences don’t know what to expect. Us was a prime example of that, and Peele’s next movie, Nope, is continuing the tradition. Previous trailers have hinted that this horror story would venture into the realm of sci-fi and aliens. But the final trailer for Nope finally offers some revelations about how its main characters find themselves in a science fiction nightmare.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO