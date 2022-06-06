ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Michelin predictions: Which Miami restaurants we think will get Florida’s first stars

By Carlos Frías
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Miami is about to learn why Michelin stars matter.

The Michelin Guide, the world’s best-known international restaurant rating guide, will announce June 9 which Florida restaurants will be designated with one, two or a rarefied three stars. In the meantime, I’m going to take a guess at which Miami restaurants Michelin will name, given its previous selections.

Why this matters has everything to do with publicity. Florida, a national and international tourist destination, will now be mentioned in the same breath as New York, California, Chicago and Washington D.C. as the only other U.S. locations to be highlighted by the Michelin Guide, which started as a European restaurant rating system. It aims to tell diners from abroad that these restaurants have been judged by a standardized set of guidelines.

Ultimately, it’s about promotion.

The state tourism and marketing agency, Visit Florida, and the combined local tourism agencies in Miami, Orlando and Tampa are paying the Michelin Guide an estimated $1.5 million over the next three years to rate Florida’s restaurants. It puts these restaurants in a printed guide that Michelin sells and puts online.

So it’s in Michelin and Florida’s interest to make sure this first Florida guide is filled with tasty, tantalizing possibilities.

Beyond one, two and three stars, the Michelin Guide also denotes restaurants that are a great bang for your buck under the heading of Bib Gourmand . And it lists a sort-of honorable mention under the name Plate, as “restaurants where the inspectors have discovered quality food.” Pretty broad.

In practice, the Guide has tended to focus its attention on white-linen tablecloth restaurants with Japanese and European cuisine — French and French-inspired at the top of the list.

The Guide says that it does “not look at the interior decor, table setting, or service quality when awarding stars,” but it’s selections in America say otherwise. Only 13 restaurants in the United States have been awarded three stars: six in California, five in New York and one each in Washington D.C. and Chicago.

With the Guide’s track record mind, here are the Miami restaurants I think will be among the Michelin Guide’s first set of selections — not necessarily which ones I would honor in each category:

3-star candidates

Think Euro-centric, white-linen tablecloth restaurants like Eleven Madison Park and Per Se. These still hold sway with Michelin, so I believe these are in the running.

Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann at Faena Miami Beach: Mallmann has an international name and a meal at Los Fuegos is full of flash.

L’Atelier: The late chef Joël Robuchon’s restaurants had 31 combined stars at last count.

Le Jardinier: Created by Alain Verzeroli, a protege of Robuchon, it’s refined, vegetable-forward dining

Naoe: No sign on the door, exclusive product and pricing, was recently named best sushi restaurant in Florida and award Five Stars on 2022 Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards .

The Restaurant at the Surf Club by Thomas Keller: Keller has three stars already at Per Se and French Laundry.

2-star candidates

Many of the two- and one-star choices feel interchangeable, but given their overall excellence, here are the ones I think can earn the two-star honor:

Amara at Paraiso: Michael Schwartz’s finest food, with a Latin twist, in his most upscale, waterfront setting.

Ariete: Creativity is key at Michael Beltran’s 6-year-old Coconut Grove restaurant that elevates Miami flavors.

Boia De: Fresh pastas, French techniques and only it’s strip mall setting could hurt it in Michelin’s eyes.

Cote: The original New York restaurant already has one star and Miami’s lavish setting could push it up a notch.

Macchialina: Siblings Michael and Jacqueline Pirolo have made this a home-run Italian spot for almost a decade on Miami Beach.

Orno: Niven Patel makes his broadest food but in its most upscale setting. Unsurprising should his tropical-themed Mamey make this list instead or as well.

1-star candidates

Cafe La Trova: James Beard winner Michelle Bernstein puts her spin on classic Cuban food.

Carbone: The New York location has a star though its Miami Beach location has received mixed reviews.

Fiola: Again, if previous stars count, its Washington D.C. star could carry sway here.

Ghee Indian Kitchen: Patel’s original spot has the strongest of his three restaurants’ menus in the most casual setting.

Itamae: The outdoor-only location is something that could move it down the list. It could easily be a two-star spot.

Luca Osteria: If indeed food is what counts the most, Luca, with its simple setting, could grab one or two stars.

Makoto: A lavish new Bal Harbour Shops space for some of Miami’s most lavish Japanese cuisine.

Michael’s Genuine: A classic is a classic. It’s redesigned interior could also move it higher up the list.

Nave: Beltran’s seafood and fresh pasta restaurant is a hidden gem.

Osteria Morini: The restaurant group that owns the Miami Beach offshoot has restaurants with Michelin stars elsewhere.

Stubborn Seed: Jeremy Ford’s “Top Chef” credentials transcend his TV fame into his meticulous South Beach restaurant.

Uchi: It’s Austin original has been raved about for years but isn’t in a Michelin city, so this Wynwood spot could be its first to snag a star.

Zitz Sum: Creative, inventive introduction of Latin flavors into Asian-inspired menu could also be a two-star spot.

Zuma: The downtown Japanese restaurant that has launched the careers of many of Miami chefs is still a lesson in elegant sushi.

Bib Gourmand

Call this category the best bang for your buck, where the total bill could be about 40 bucks before tax and tip. Five spots I think could grab Michelin’s attention:

Awash: Miami-Dade’s only Ethiopian restaurant is also one of its best restaurants, served in a casual Miami Gardens strip mall.

Blue Collar: This spot defined elevated comfort food, using quality ingredients.

Finka: This spot in the western suburbs deserves a mention for combining Cuban, Korean and Peruvian flavors.

Lorna’s Caribbean and American Grill: Brown stew chicken, fried Jamaican dumplings, conch stew and jerk everything.

Smoke & Dough: My choice for Miami’s best barbecue that is served in a full-service restaurant.

Comments / 1

Related
Robb Report

Michelin’s First Guide to Florida Is Here. Here Are the 15 Restaurants Receiving Stars.

Click here to read the full article. Florida’s bid for a Michelin Guide has paid off—quite literally. After the Sunshine State’s tourism board paid $150,000 for the Michelin Guide to come and rate its restaurants, 15 Florida spots are now the lucky recipients of coveted Michelin stars. Michelin released its new ratings on Thursday, bringing the tire company-turned-gastronomic guide to a fifth American locale (joining California, Chicago, Washington, DC and New York). In all, there are now four one-star restaurants in Orlando, 10 one-star restaurants in Miami and one two-star restaurant in Miami. The highest honors went to L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami New Times

Here Are the Miami Restaurants Included in Florida's Michelin Guide

This evening, the Ritz-Carlton Orlando was the scene of the official announcement of which restaurants would be included in the first-ever Michelin Guide in Florida — specifically the cities of Miami, Orlando, and Tampa. The world-renowned guide was established in Europe when the Michelin Tire Company published a series...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Miami, FL
State
California State
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Restaurants
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
orlandoweekly.com

The Michelin Guide handed out its stars tonight. Here are the Florida restaurants that earned them

In a ceremony not lacking in bowing, starry-eyed chefs, restaurateurs and tourist board officials, tire manufacturer Michelin bestowed its somewhat tarnished stars onto the culinarians gathered inside the Ritz-Carlton, several Orlando chefs among them. Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides, said, “This very first selection of the Michelin...
ORLANDO, FL
tripsavvy.com

I Tried Brightline, the High-Speed Train Set to Connect Disney to Miami

Even the most passionate American rail enthusiast will concede that stateside train carriers have much to be desired compared to the hyper-modern, Tokyo-style bullet trains found in other parts of the world. But Florida's Brightline, a high-speed, inter-city train currently linking Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, may finally be the solution Americans have been waiting for.
MIAMI, FL
jitneybooks.com

The Real History of the 305 (Area Code)

When Pitbull says “305 til I die”, it’s meant to convey that he was born and raised in the county of Dade. Those three numbers are meant to represent a deep and undying love for Miami and all that represents our fair city. As you’re probably aware if you’re visiting this site, 305 is the area code for Miami (as is 786, but “786 til I die” doesn’t have the same ring).
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francis Mallmann
Person
Joël Robuchon
Miami New Times

Culinary Crystal Ball Gazing: Predictions for Miami's First Michelin Guide

On Thursday, June 9, the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando will host the official announcement of which restaurants will be included in the first Michelin Guide in Florida. Michelin, in partnership with the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, Visit Orlando, and Visit Tampa Bay, will release the Guide, which will cover the cities of Miami, Orlando, and Tampa.
MIAMI, FL
streetfoodblog.com

South Florida restaurant openings, closings

Keep updated with South Florida eating information:. Mamma Mia Bistro, which quietly opened in late May, is the primary U.S. eatery from Federica Priolo, who comes from a household of restaurateurs in Italy. “Mamma Mia is gonna be an Italian bistro, not a gourmand restaurant,” she says. “Right here, individuals can style the standard Italian recipes. However the signature goes to be 100% the handmade recent pasta that we’re positive Individuals will love.” True to its title, Mamma Mia can have Priolo’s mom, Lory, helming the kitchen. The restaurant opened in the identical area because the not too long ago shuttered Via Vai Italian Deli & Wine Bar (and earlier than that, Wolsen Caffe). 2043 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors; 754-261-5385; MammaMiaBistro.com.
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV

Iconic Falcon House + Bar returns to Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — "This is Falcon. It's a 100-year-old house," Sean Iglehart, who is the new managing partner at Falcon House, said. The Falcon House and Bar closed in Delray Beach in 2012, a venue where Iglehart worked as a barback years ago. "[The owners] hosted this infamous...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurant Rating#The Restaurant Group#Suburbs#Food Drink#The Michelin Guide#European
Miami New Times

Sedano's Supermarkets Celebrates 60 Years in Miami

When people think about Miami, they often conjure images of sun-drenched beaches, tropical drinks, beat-blasting nightclubs, and — now more than ever — a growing roster of Latin-themed fare. Miami's Hispanic culture continues to be this city's most defining element. It's been the inspiration behind a number of...
MIAMI, FL
vigourtimes.com

Tech founder buys three Miami homes from longtime owners for $93M

Three oceanfront homes in Golden Beach, Fla., have sold for a combined $93 million in what has been marked as the largest residential sale in Miami-Dade County. At the time, only one of the homes had officially hit the market. But Phillip Ragon, the billionaire founder of the technology company...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Restaurants
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
sflcn.com

Kroger Opens its First South Florida Facility

[MIAMI] – Propelled by steady growth, The Kroger Co., announced Kroger Delivery now serves customers in South Florida with the opening of a new spoke location in Miami. The 60,000-square-foot spoke facility, in collaboration with the Fulfillment Center in Groveland, FL, will serve as a last-mile cross-dock location that efficiently expands Kroger Delivery’s ability to serve more customers.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do: FLoatarama on New River, Talib Kweli in Flagler Village, a ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ chef’s pop-up dinners

In only its third year, Saturday’s FLoatarama Flotilla parade in downtown Fort Lauderdale will likely be more than double the size of the original’s 20 boats and already feels like a staple of June festivities and fundraisers in South Florida. June being Pride month, when we celebrate the contributions of our neighbors, friends and family who … how are we supposed to say it now? They enliven ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
L. Cane

4 Florida Cities Make List of Best Places to Staycation

According to Webster's dictionary, a staycation is a vacation spent at home or nearby. Many individuals or families choose to explore all the exciting things their hometown or nearby surroundings offers when they opt to stay close to home for vacation. Taking a staycation isn't a rare experience. With gas prices and inflation at high levels, 28% of Americans are opting for staycations in 2022, according to a survey from Bankrate.com.
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy