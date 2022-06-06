ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pair of Cowboys Prepare for 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships

By SVI Staff
svinews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLARAMIE, Wyo. — A duo of Cowboys from the University of Wyoming Track & Field team are set to head west to compete in the in the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships hosted in Eugene, Ore., on the campus of the University of Oregon. Kareem Mersal...

svinews.com

Comments / 0

Related
kcfmradio.com

College Super Regional Series Scheduled

Oregon State is hosting the College World Series Super Regional with the Beavers hosting the Auburn Tigers this weekend. The series is a three game series and will commence on Saturday evening at 7:30 with a 7pm pregame on KCFM. The Auburn Tigers are 40-19 on the season in a very tough SEC division that had 6 of its 10 teams with more than 40 wins. The Tigers defeated the Bruins of UCLA this past week to advance to Corvalis. The series winner will advance to Omaha.
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championships#Cowboys#Sports#Pair Of Cowboys Prepare#Field Championships#The University Of Oregon
buildingthedam.com

Zakaih Saez commits to Oregon State Football

Zakaih Saez is a 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end/outside linebacker from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The 2023 recruit also held offers from Florida State, Maryland, Iowa State, Pitt. Louisville, Mississippi State and many others. He announced his decision on Twitter the other day. It sounds like it was a total team effort...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State Beavers vs. Auburn Tigers: Corvallis Super Regional dates, times, TV info

The Oregon State Beavers’ chase for Omaha will continue on Saturday. The NCAA on Tuesday released the schedule for the super regionals and earmarked Game 1 of the Corvallis Super Regional to begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The third-seeded Beavers are hosting the 14th-seeded Auburn Tigers in a best-of-three series at Goss Stadium, with the winner advancing to the College World Series in Omaha.
CORVALLIS, OR
fanrecap.com

Two Oregon Duck transfers named among biggest losses for SEC schools

The transfer portal and the transfer portal taketh away. For the Oregon Ducks, there have been some notable losses this year — Travis Dye, CB DJ James, Kingsley Suamataia, Trey Benson — but also a number of key pieces to come into Eugene and help out the roster.
KTVZ

‘Golf’s Longest Day:’ Trio grab U.S. Open spots at Pronghorn final qualifier

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sports have a way of showing us both the highest of highs and some of the lowest of lows. Monday’s U.S. Open Final Qualifier at the Pronghorn Resort’s Nicklaus Course had no shortage of both, with some golfers even seeing both during the same day, as three secured spots in next week’s U.S Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.
BEND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Where to Eat, Stay, and Play on Oregon’s Central Coast

Yachats, Florence, the Oregon Dunes, Reedsport, and beyond: This stretch of 101 comes with sea lions, a lighthouse, lots of sand, and a real whale of a tale. Somewhere around Waldport, a Portlander's chances of running into their neighbor on vacation start to dip. You still might not be surprised to see your massage therapist enjoying a farmhouse salad with chia seeds, lemon-fennel probiotic dressing, and hidden kraut alongside a Thor's Well IPA or a house kombucha at Yachats Brewing, but south of there those chances really plummet. Heck, a lot of Portlanders don't even know how to pronounce the natural features here, like Heceta (ha-SEE-ta) Head and the Siuslaw (sigh-YOOSE-law) River.
OREGON STATE
Lincoln Report

3 Superb Small Towns in Oregon

There is nothing quite like the peaceful calm of a small town for a relaxing getaway. And in Oregon, you can find a whole host of charming places to discover on every corner. If you are looking for a quiet getaway, an adventure-filled escape, or a place to relax, Oregon's small towns have something for everyone.
lebanonlocalnews.com

Chinook off-limits on Green Peter through October

Retention of Chinook salmon in Green Peter Reservoir is prohibited through Oct. 31, under a temporary rule adopted by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the agency has announced. The rule is consistent with similar water bodies in the Willamette Zone (Detroit and Foster reservoirs) where ESA-listed spring Chinook have...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

UO Alert: Armed suspect spotted on campus near softball stadium

----------- UPDATE: 6: 50 p.m. Police have cleared the situation. Further details have not been released, but there is no longer cause for concern. EUGENE, Ore. - Police are responding to the area of Jane Sanders Stadium on the University of Oregon campus after there was a report of an armed suspect in the area.
PLANetizen

Oregon to Reform Parking Requirements in 61 Cities

Bend is one of the cities that will have totally new flexibility for parking requirements if the Land Conservation and Development Commission approves the Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities rules in July. | Andy Melton / Flickr. Oregon’s Land Conservation and Development Commission is in the process of approving a major...
BEND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Where to Eat, Stay, and Play on Oregon’s South Coast, from Coos Bay to Brookings

Frozen-in-time dinosaurs, a private zoo, and Captain Kirk reward those who make the big drive. The largest city on the coast, Coos Bay and its environs lure with tiny charms, starting with North Bend’s Itty-Bitty Inn, a five-room wonder built in 1950 and redone in the past decade with sci-fi and midcentury vibes. In the Tiki Lounge room, a Martin Denny record is ready to drop on a turntable that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, though the swooping Space Age ashtray is for display only. A John Wayne poster looks out on the Oregon Trail room, and Ensign Rizzo appears to be holding your towels in the Star Trek room. Bikes, helmets, and crabbing gear are available to borrow, Atari systems are available for rent, and innkeeper Rik Villareal is at the ready to shuttle mountain bikers up Whiskey Run or recommend a great breakfast spot. (Hint: it’s Grounds Café, in the back of Books by the Bay, an airy, well-organized shop stocking new and used titles.)
COOS BAY, OR
WWEEK

Nonprofit Sues Over Oregon Coast Access in Coos Bay

Public access to Oregon’s coastline is a proud state heritage dating back to Gov. Tom McCall. This week, an environmental nonprofit filed suit over it. In March 2021, the lawsuit alleges, barbed wire and a gate installed on Coos Bay property owned by the Jay O’Leary Living Trust made the trail to Lighthouse Beach impassable. The Surfrider Foundation filed a lawsuit June 6 to restore public access to the beach.
COOS BAY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy