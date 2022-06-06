ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after Vernon crash involving pedestrian

By Isabella Gentile
 4 days ago

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — An East Hartford man faces several charges after allegedly leaving the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian in Vernon early Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Sunset Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Upon arrival, police located a woman with a hand and leg injury. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver of the offending vehicle, a white Kia Sorrento, is accused of leaving the scene on foot after striking several vehicles, a garage, a fence and the woman.

The driver, identified by police as John Glasper, 41, of East Hartford, was located a short distance away with minor injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Glasper was arrested and charged with failure to drive in a proper lane, unsafe movement of a stopped vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, second degree assault with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

According to police, Glasper was held in lieu of a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court Monday.

Vernon police and metro Traffic Services are investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Dominic Marandino at (860) 872-9126.

WTNH

WTNH

