Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,408 new cases, 4 new deaths on June 6

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 4 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,408 new cases and 4 new deaths on Monday, June 6, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,267,633 and the total number of deaths to 17,345.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 5 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 2 as of Monday; coming to a total of 219 hospitalized patients with 6 on ventilators.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:

  • Jefferson Parish – 118,860 total cases, 1,349 total deaths 6 patients on ventilators
  • Orleans Parish – 93,993 total cases, 1,120 total deaths, 6 patient on ventilators
  • Washington Parish – 13,156 total cases, 252 total deaths, 6 patient on ventilators
  • St. James Parish – 5,944 total cases, 76 total deaths, 6 patient on ventilators
  • St. John Parish – 10,854 total cases, 184 total deaths, 6 patient on ventilators
  • Lafourche Parish – 28,414 total cases, 376 total deaths, 6 patient on ventilators
  • Terrebonne Parish – 31,563 total cases, 419 total deaths, 6 patient on ventilators
  • Plaquemines Parish – 6,702 total cases, 46 total deaths, 6 patient on ventilators
  • St. Tammany Parish – 74,950 total cases, 852 total deaths, 6 patient on ventilators
  • St. Bernard Parish – 11,754 total cases, 112 total deaths, 6 patient on ventilators
  • St. Charles Parish – 14,355 total cases, 144 total deaths, 6 patient on ventilators
  • Pearl River County, Mississippi – 12,499 total cases, 275 total deaths
  • Hancock County, Mississippi – 15,395 total cases, 152 total deaths,
