See all the new health features iOS 16 will bring

Apple just announced the newest version of iOS – iOS 16. Among other improvements, it brings new features to its Fitness and Health apps in order to make it even easier for you to track your health and overall wellbeing. So, let's go over them!. New features in...
This article includes affiliate links, when you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. When it comes to the home, Apple designs its products that represent three key aspects. They begin by being simple to use. They are convinced that technology in your home should serve you rather than the other way around. They also make their products so that they can function together better. So that your iPhone, Apple TV, iPod, and other Apple devices may work together to provide a consistent experience. They designed everything to be private and secure. In my opinion, It is really important to all of us. In the iOS 15 iPhone software update for 2021, they added a number of excellent features. Yes! Apple Home keys come to your Apple Wallet.
Samsung has found itself embroiled in a patent battle with a company named K. Mizra LLC, essentially a patent troll. You might have heard that term before but if you don't know what it means, a patent troll is a company that collects patents and instead of producing revenue by operating a business, it generates money through the aggressive use of litigation to protect its patents. In this case, K. Mizra is accusing Samsung of infringing on its smartphone battery technology.
Google has just implemented an interesting new feature for Maps users, which will allow them to monitor the quality of the air in various regions of the United States. In a world ravaged by industrial pollution, it’s a nifty feature that will allow you to plan your outdoor activities or vacation.
IOS 16 is currently the coolest kid on the block, or at least in the mobile tech community. That is because the latest version of iOS will bring many cool features to a lot of apps. And those of us who are using Apple Mail for our daily email correspondence will have a few more reasons to be happy when iOS 16 becomes globally available this fall.
Before iOS 16 was officially announced, it was expected that the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, and older phones would not be eligible for the upgrade, but Apple surprised everyone by also dropping support for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, and affected users are evidently not happy about it.
As US-bound British holidaymakers prepare for the first transatlantic summer since 2019, the pre-departure Covid test rule is about to be dropped.At present international arrivals by air must take a Covid-19 test on the day of departure to the US, or the previous day.But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, the health regulator in the US) has confirmed that fully vaccinated passengers boarding flights bound to the US from Sunday 12 June will no longer need a pre-departure test.The move will reduce the cost – typically around £30 – as well as the hassle for UK visitors...
Google and Facebook have existed in fierce competition with each other for years, but that doesn’t mean they’re not on equal footing from time to time. Case in point: Google settlement checks that are going out later this year offer one such example. Those payouts will give out as much as $400 to approved members of a big class-action case against the search giant.
IOS 16 was announced earlier this month at WWDC'22, revealing some key customization changes that will improve on the key formula. With full lock screen customization, improvements to the core iOS experience in the face of iMessage and FaceTime, and many other changes, iOS 16 is shaping up to be yet another quite intriguing update for your iPhone.
Twitter has an entirely new process of reporting tweets and the update that ran a few months ago as a limited test is now rolling out globally, reports TechCrunch. The new report interface allows you to explain the situation more thoroughly, and is, so far, only available in English. Twitter...
The Galaxy Watch 4 has become Samsung’s poster child when it comes to special editions. Since its release back in August 2022, Samsung has launched a number of limited edition versions of its wearable, inspired by collaborations with Thom Browne, Bespoke, PXG Golf, Maison Kitsuné and Wooyoungmi. This...
Google's third Android 13 Beta for a slew of its Pixel phones roster has been released over at its developer section and the factory images as well as the final OTA updates are soon to follow. Those owners who expect stability and smoother performance from this late beta won't be...
When iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 are disseminated later this year, it will give iPhone and iPad users the ability to delete some more system apps from the phone. Users were first given this opportunity back in 2016 with iOS 10. Since then, several more system apps were added to the list of native apps that could be removed. If you have the same app on your Apple Watch, removing it from your iPhone or iPad will also take it off your timepiece.
HTC is one of the few handset makers that had previously dabbled in blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. Although we don’t have any numbers pertaining HTC’s blockchain-focused smartphones, the Exodus 1 and 2, it looks like the Taiwanese company is not willing to continue to invest in the controversial technology, at least for the time being.
It seems Samsung is really into releasing special edition products these days. After a number of limited edition versions of Samsung products like the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Buds 2, this time around it is the Samsung Galaxy S22 that will be getting the special edition treatment, according to Sammobile.
While there are at least two objectively great 5G-enabled Moto phones available free of charge from T-Mobile right now (under certain conditions), the fast-growing brand's cash-strapped fans arguably need to consider their unlocked options more carefully. Although significantly older than the Moto G 5G (2022) and Moto G Stylus 5G...
The new company of former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, Nothing, just let everybody know when it will officially announce its first attempt at a smartphone. The date is 12 July and the time is 16:00 BST, and the event is ‘. Nothing: Return to Instinct’. Nothing has been consistently...
Audible, you should start preparing for a serious competition because Spotify is eager to conquer the audiobook market as well. Yes, as the streaming service firmly stated at its Investor Day 2022, from now on, one of its main goals will be to increase its share in the audiobook market.
The first developer beta of Apple’s brand new iOS 16 is now released, and it's fair to say that it's a much bigger update than anticipated! But here's something I never thought I'd say…. The new iOS 16 lockscreen reminds me of… TouchWiz or a 2012 Galaxy phone.
On Twitter and TikTok, you have this cool feature to 'pin' certain posts on your profile. The pinned items will stay on top of your posts, and whenever a user visits your profile, these will be the first items they see. So, you get to present your profile with the exact highlights you want people to notice. And now, this cool feature just came to Instagram as well.
What started as a rumor a few months ago has become reality this week: Telegram is going Premium. Well, the free tier will remain available as is, but a paid tier will also be added which will offer some extra features, resources and speed. Telegram’s founder and CEO, Pavel Durov,...
Comments / 0