ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Augusta family celebrates all three kids being valedictorians

By Brandon Dawson
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One local family is celebrating a major academic accomplishment.

Pauline Tu and her husband are first generation immigrants from Vietnam. In May their daughter, Shania graduated from John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School, as the school’s Valedictorian.

If this wasn’t an accomplishment in itself, Shania’s siblings, Ethan and Tristian, both graduated and were declared valedictorian the years they graduated as well. Tristian graduated with the Class of 2016, and Ethan, the Class of 2020. This makes them a family of valedictorians.

“It was pretty cool, it was a thing that we didn’t really think about too much, but it happened, and it’s pretty cool to have all of us be the valedictorians,” said Shania Nguyen-Tu.

The siblings accomplishment was acknowledged in the schools yearbook.

With Shania being the last of the siblings to graduate, we asked her if there was any pressure to become valedictorian like her brothers before her.

“It kind of felt like ‘this is your destiny now’,” she joked. “It wasn’t that much pressure, it was kind of like, there’s two down, one to go,” said Shania.

ALSO ON WJBF: Augusta area food trucks you shouldn’t miss

For the three siblings, accomplishing the incredible academic feat not only came from hard work, but also the support from their family.

“Our parents really helped push us to make sure that we challenge ourselves, not just turn in all the assignments, but challenge ourselves to take classes that not only interest us but are a little harder and more challenging, and I fell like that really helped us to want to be pushed more and take more classes ourselves and prove ourselves,” explained Shania.

Not only did their parents teach them to always push themselves they also taught them to give back. Each sibling has done volunteer work at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center, and currently Shania volunteers for Safe Homes of Augusta, and Watson Brown Foundation Junior Board of Trustees.

“I for one, really like to volunteer. I feel like that really helped me broaden my interests but also helped me feel like I’m giving back to my community,” said Shania.

Giving back is important to Shania’s entire family because of the amount of support her parents received when they were settling in to the United States.

“When they came to America my parents would tell me how volunteers would help them out a lot and I feel like that inspired me to want to help out my community just as much as much as they did,” said Shania.

Shania and her brothers are thankful for everything their parents have done for them.

“I’d like to say thank you and I really love them, and I hope that they’re proud as much as we’re proud of being their kids,” said Shania.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a6rSy_0g2Fv1WA00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jHseM_0g2Fv1WA00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oUweU_0g2Fv1WA00

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 12

Related
WJBF

Summer camp gives kids with cancer a little bit of normal

Lincoln County, Ga (WJBF)- It’s summer break for kids in the CSRA and for many that means summer camp. For children with cancer, life stops being typical as soon as they are diagnosed. They have to grow up fast.But, Camp Rainbow gives these kids something they crave during their battle— a chance to be normal. […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
Augusta, GA
Sports
WJBF

Georgia will soon have first statewide gang prosecution unit

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Darnell Hickman knows firsthand the impact of gang violence — it took the life of 8-year-old Arbie Anthony — a girl who lived just around the corner from him in Dogwood Terrace. “The whole neighborhood was hurt. She was nothing but eight years old. She had her whole life planned […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valedictorians#Volunteers
WJBF

Explosive training in Richmond County starting Monday

RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – If you start hearing or feeling explosions, do not be alarmed. The Richmond County Bomb Squad will be hosting an explosive related training class starting Monday, June 13th through Friday, June 17th. Authorities say the training will be held at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Training Center in Blythe, Georgia […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Augusta Animal Services Reopens Shelter to the Public

The Augusta Animal Services Shelter on Mack Lane has reopened to the public, more than two years after it closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the shelter was closed to the public, staffing levels were maintained to provide adequate care for the animals. Animal adoptions were still done by appointment-only, and owner surrenders and strays were still accepted.
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
wgac.com

Augusta – Not The Best City For Marriage

The 2022 wedding season is in full swing. And after 2 years of a pandemic, it’s projected to be the biggest wedding season in 40 years. Sounds like a great time to tie the knot, right? Maybe. But it turns out, Augusta is not the best city for marriage. Read on for the details!
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

SRNS staffer saluted for saving wandering toddler on road

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Savannah River Nuclear Solutions employee is being praised for saving the life of a toddler who wandered into high traffic. In a news release, SRNS says that on Nov. 30, 2021, employee Sarah Prosser was driving on a busy four-lane highway, when she noticed a toddler running on the median in the direction of oncoming traffic.
AIKEN, SC
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Devoted Georgia Family Man And Business Owner Never Returned Home

Simon Powell is a man described by his family members as a business owner who was a very kind and loving man, WRDW reports. On June 1, 2016, the caring lumber business owner vanished. 63-year-old Simon left his home in the 6300 block of River Road in Burke County, Georgia, driving his white Ford Pickup truck. He was wearing a pair of blue Dickies coveralls. Simon never returned home.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

CSRA preparing for possible triple digit heat next week

UPDATE, 6:00 P.M. – The CSRA is gearing up for the major heat that is heading our way. Here is a list of cooling centers in the area so that you can stay cool during the heat: Augusta Richmond County Recreation and Parks DepartmentCOOLING CENTERS Henry H. Brigham Community Center2463 Golden Camp Rd.Swim Center – […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

“Division is a reflection of our internal self and our internal disunity and dissatisfaction.” 70 churches disaffiliate themselves with the United Methodist Church

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- 70 churches parted ways from the United Methodist Church after their announcement after years of division among the denomination. Southeast District Superintendent and Senior Pastor Greg Porterfield at Wesley United Methodist says it’s important to remember why people join church in the first place. “Affirming what they need, they are affirming that […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Your Hometown History: The legacy of Edgefield pottery

Edgefield, SC (WJBF)- Very few people think that a job they do or a hobby they have could have a huge impact on the future of a town. This month on Your Hometown History, Kim Vickers takes a look at Edgefield County, Pottersville and a slave who, even in his time, was famous for his […]
EDGEFIELD, SC
WRDW-TV

More details released in shooting of child in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We learned more late Thursday afternoon about a shooting that injured a boy Wednesday. Among the details: The gun is missing. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office released the incident report around 5:45 p.m. Thursday regarding the shooting that happened around 3:30 p.m. the day before at the East Augusta Commons, 420 East Boundary.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy