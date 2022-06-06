Man shot in chest in St. Roch area Monday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in St. Roch after a man was shot on Monday afternoon.

NOPD announced that just before 2:30, police were called to the 1700 block of Mandeville Street.

Initial reports show a man was shot in the chest and was transported to an area hospital by EMS. The victim’s age and medical condition were unclear.

Other details of the shooting, including a suspect and a motive, were unavailable in the early stages of the investigation.

NOPD continues to investigate the incident. The case has been classified as an aggravated battery by shooting.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.

